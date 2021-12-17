ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU football makes changes to offensive staff, promoting Alex Atkins, Tony Tokarz

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago
Alex Atkins, who spent the past two seasons as the offensive line coach, takes over the play-calling duties after Kenny Dillingham left to become the offensive coordinator at Oregon. Matt Murschel

Florida State coach Mike Norvell has made several changes to his offensive coaching staff, promoting Alex Atkins to offensive coordinator and Tony Tokarz to quarterbacks coach.

Atkins, who spent the past two seasons as the Seminoles’ offensive line coach, takes over the offensive play-calling duties after Kenny Dillingham left to become the offensive coordinator at Oregon. He helped rebuild an offensive line that struggled to protect the quarterback and establish a running game.

The move was first reported by 247Sports.

“I’m fired up to have Coach Atkins as our offensive coordinator,” said Norvell. “He left an offensive coordinator position to come here, and that experience will be vital for us as we continue to build upon the foundation we have established in our first two seasons.”

Atkins previously worked as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Charlotte (2019) and served three years as assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Tulane.

He’ll remain as the team’s offensive line coach as well.

“My focus will continue to be on providing an unmatched experience for our players by cultivating relationships in a way that permits open communication while developing them as football players and young men,” said Atkins.

FSU went from allowing 48 sacks in 2019 to 36 in 2021. The Seminoles also finished ranked in the top half of the ACC in rushing offense after averaging 177 yards per game.

Tokarz spent the past two seasons as FSU’s senior offensive analyst. He previously worked with Norvell at Memphis, where he was the tight ends coach for the Tigers in 2019 and worked as wide receivers coach at Anna Maria College and Stonehill College.

“Coach Tokarz has been a valuable member of my staff for many years, and I am happy he will take on a larger role with our program,” Norvell said. “He is a relentless worker who is extremely smart. He has tremendous knowledge of our offense as well as the quarterback position as both a player and a coach.”

Tokarz was a three-year starting quarterback at Worchester State, where he finished as the program’s all-time leader in rushing yards by a quarterback. He also ranked second in career touchdown passes and fourth in career passing yards.

“Playing quarterback in college was a fantastic experience for me, and I am looking forward to making sure our quarterbacks have those same fond memories from their playing career,” said Tokarz. “We will prioritize continuous development on and off the field, becoming better football players and tremendous young men in the process of our climb.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .

Orlando Sentinel

Gators’ tumultuous 2021 season comes to merciful conclusion during Gasparilla Bowl

Coach Dan Mullen entered his fourth year at Florida eager to make the next step. By Thursday night’s Gasparilla Bowl against UCF, the season couldn’t end fast enough for the Gators. Other than bragging rights against UCF and personal pride, little was at stake for Florida during a 29-17 loss at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. Mullen and two top assistants were long gone. Sacks leader Zachary ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Mount Dora Christian, Windermere Prep among basketball hosts

It’s taken some time for Mount Dora Christian Academy’s boys basketball team to jell, with four key guys arriving late after playing for a football team that went to the Nov. 20 Sunshine State Athletic Conference championship game, where the Bulldogs lost a 14-13 heartbreaker vs. undefeated Lake Highland Prep. That hasn’t kept the Bulldogs from rolling to a 9-0 start and once again earning a ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

