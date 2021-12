Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. on Wednesday announced that they have signed definitive agreements to merge ZEEL with and into SPNI and combine their linear TV networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries. The merged company will retain Zee’s stock market listing in India. But Sony will provide a large cash injection and control a majority share stake of close to 51%. The agreement, first announced in September, is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. Zee’s Punit Goenka will lead the combined company as its MD and CEO. The majority of the board of directors...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO