Boston, MA

Three New England cities could have among highest home price increases in 2022

By Grant Welker
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 6 days ago
When it comes to housing prices in New England, the Boston area is typically head and shoulders above any other, save for places like Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket or the pricey New York in Connecticut. That may boost prices in nearby smaller metro areas in the coming year more...

Boston Business Journal

The 22 Startups to Watch in Boston in 2022

It's been a strange pandemic sequel year for Boston's innovation economy, but out of it were born a number of new and growing startups and nonprofits which look poised to take 2022 by storm. Each year, BostInno looks back at our coverage from the last 12 months — at launches,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

Viewpoint: As outbreak worsens, rapid antigen tests are key to 'normalcy'

Massachusetts continues to face questions and uncertainties about the course of the Covid-19 pandemic and its unrelenting impacts on communities throughout the commonwealth. With Covid-19 cases rising, temperatures falling, and new variants emerging, we must embrace the tools that will get us back to something resembling normalcy. Parents need tools to safely send their kids to school or daycare. Businesses need support for the investments they have made in critical safety measures to keep their doors open while protecting employees and patrons. And the burden of Covid-19 patients on our first responders, health care workers, and the health care system can be alleviated by a public that is informed and able to take steps to reduce the spread of Covid-19.
Boston Business Journal

Bizspotlight

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – Swoon, one of the fastest-growing talent and consulting firms in the U.S. and Canada, announced today that they have acquired Grapevine Talent Acquisition. This acquisition will allow expansion into new markets and industries while enhancing the full-service offering for the combined organization’s clients. “Grapevine is an amazing organization that has partnered with many of the U.S.’s most iconic companies since its launch in 2000. We are very inspired by their story and successes so far and are excited to be able to welcome the team into Swoon. We have enjoyed our time collaborating and know that together we will be stronger as we continue to deliver incredible talent to our customers in North America,” Andy Baker, President of Swoon. “We are ecstatic to announce our partnership with Swoon, a highly respected, award-winning organization in the talent acquisition and recruiting industry. Our partnership will allow us to expand our reach and services to include IT/software, creative/digital, and consulting along with our full-service executive, retained, and contingent search offering. This amazing opportunity will create a memorable service experience for our clients,” Susan Dunphy, CEO of Grapevine Talent Acquisition. Swoon and Grapevine have successfully grown their brands and reputations since their start, and together, they will elevate what the industry sees as recruiting. This acquisition will lead to more support and capabilities to their current and future clients, including: • IT + Engineering • Digital + Creative Marketing • Finance + Accounting • Human Resources • Product + Project Management • Sales • Procurement • Legal • Operations About Swoon In 2010, Swoon launched an agile, client-focused team that is not only savvy in their core industries but elbow-deep, every day, getting to know the strongest talent in the technology and professional fields. Today, Swoon is one of the fastest-growing talent and consulting firms in the U.S. and Canada with an expanding client roster of Fortune 1000 companies, Best-of Awards, and legions of talented people in their network. They are a WBENC-certified company founded by industry leaders with 100+ years of combined experience in temporary and direct-hire placements. About Grapevine Talent Acquisition Established in 2000, Grapevine is an executive search firm that partners with manufacturers and Fortune 500 corporations to assist in building winning teams throughout North America and Europe. Through years of experience and industry focus, they have been able to build a network of loyal clients and candidates. As a result, their talent pipeline consists of candidates who not only bring the tools needed for operational growth and adding efficiencies, but also a wealth of knowledge in top business systems and organizations.
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

