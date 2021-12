All your kids want is to forgive you. Here is how I know. It was a day of small horrible things for me. A bad day at work, reeking of cooking oil after a restaurant shift left me with only $25 in tips. I was hoping for at least $50, I was hoping for $100. I was hoping to win the lottery with a lottery ticket I never bought but nope. It was a Tuesday same as all Tuesdays: long. A little disappointing. I picked the kids up from school, noticed one pair of sneakers were gasping their last breath before cracking open completely, a yawning mouth where a shoe should be.

KIDS ・ 10 DAYS AGO