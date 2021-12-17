ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Oracle in Talks to Acquire Cerner

By John Lynn
healthcareittoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big news being reported by the Wall Street Journal is that Oracle is talking with Cerner about an acquisition. You may remember that we previously wrote about rumors that Cerner was an acquisition target for Microsoft and Google. While I always felt like those were a bit of a pipe...

www.healthcareittoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Oracle (ORCL) to Acquire Cerner for $28B in Cash, Shares Fall

ORCL - Free Report) is looking to takeover Cerner Corporation (. CERN - Free Report) in an all-cash transaction amounting to $28.3 billion or $95 per share. The acquisition, biggest ever for Oracle, is expected to bolster the company’s position in the lucrative healthcare domain. Headquartered in North Kansas...
BUSINESS
spglobal.com

Oracle targets healthcare cloud expansion with $28.3B Cerner deal

Oracle Corp.'s $28.30 billion bid for electronic medical records company Cerner Corp. exemplifies a key move toward software specialization, as tech companies are increasingly eyeing the massive healthcare sector as their next big opportunity. The deal, expected to close in 2022, will bring Cerner — the second-largest U.S. provider of...
BUSINESS
finance-commerce.com

Oracle buys medical records company Cerner for $28 billion

Software maker Oracle is buying electronic medical records company Cerner in an all-cash deal valued at about $28.3 billion. Oracle will pay $95 per Cerner share and the deal is expected to close next year. Hospitals and physicians offices use Cerner software to record and share health and medical data....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Cloud#Cerner#Health Data#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Google Health
Seekingalpha.com

Oracle downgraded to sector weight at KeyBanc as Cerner deal 'non-strategic'

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been downgraded to sector weight from overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets as the company's deal to acquire Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) is seen as "accretive" to earnings, but it's a "non-strategic" fit. Analyst Michael Turits noted that the deal, which Oracle (ORCL) is paying roughly $28 billion in cash...
WEIGHT LOSS
northwestmoinfo.com

Oracle Buys KC Medical Information Giant Cerner

Oracle Corporation and Cerner Corporation today have jointly announced an agreement for Oracle to acquire Cerner through an all-cash tender offer for $95.00 per share, or approximately $28.3 billion in equity value. Cerner is a leading provider of digital information systems used within hospitals and health systems to enable medical...
BUSINESS
CFO.com

Oracle to Buy Cerner in $28B Health Care Play

In its largest deal ever, Oracle will acquire electronic medical records company Cerner for $28.3 billion to accelerate its push into health care. Oracle’s move comes seven months after cloud-computing rival Microsoft agreed to pay $19.7 billion for Nuance Communications, a provider in voice-recognition software used in hospitals, clinics, and doctors’ offices.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Oracle
Computer Weekly

Oracle buys Cerner for nearly $30bn in major push into healthcare

Oracle has bought healthcare IT provider Cerner for $28.3bn, marking its largest acquisition since that of cloud applications company NetSuite for $9.3bn in 2016. Of the Cerner acquisition, Larry Ellison, chairman and chief technology officer of Oracle, said: “Cerner and Oracle have the capacity to transform healthcare delivery by providing medical professionals with better information – enabling them to make better treatment decisions resulting in better patient outcomes.
BUSINESS
Great Bend Post

Oracle buys Kansas City based Cerner for $28 billion

KANSAS CITY (AP) —Software maker Oracle is buying electronic medical records company Cerner in an all-cash deal valued at about $28.3 billion. Oracle will pay $95 per Cerner share and the deal is expected to close next year. Hospitals and physicians offices use Cerner software to record and share...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ZDNet

Oracle buys health IT specialist Cerner for $28.3 billion

Oracle announced that it will acquire Cerner, a specialist in clinical and healthcare IT systems, for an all-cash purchase price of $95.00 per share, or $23.8 billion in total value. The agreement, which is slated to close sometime during calendar year 2022, is expected to be immediately accretive to Oracle's...
BUSINESS
Modern Healthcare

Cerner shares jump after reports of possible Oracle takeover

Cerner's shares jumped Friday morning following reports that the electronic health record giant could be acquired by Oracle, a cloud applications company. Cerner's shares opened at $90.92 on Friday after closing at $79.49 on Thursday. Oracle's shares dropped on the news, opening at $97.69 on Friday after closing at $103.22...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Cerner To Be Acquired By Oracle? Healthcare Technology Buyout Rumors Resurface

Oracle may acquire healthcare technology company Cerner for roughly $30 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported. Cerner develops hardware, software and IT systems for the clinical, financial and operations areas of hospitals and healthcare systems. The company, based in North Kansas City, Missouri, employs roughly 26,000 people, and revenue was $5.5 billion in 2020.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Oracle acquisition of Cerner could mark return of 'old,' 'aggressive' strategy

Should Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) acquire healthcare IT company Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), it could mark a return to Oracle's previous aggressive acquisition strategy, Stifel Nicolaus believes. Analyst Brad Reback said the deal, first reported on Thursday night, highlights why Oracle (ORCL) co-founder Larry Ellison spent "a sizable portion of his 2Q earnings call...
BUSINESS
MedCity News

Cerner stock rises on potential $30B sale to Oracle

Oracle is reportedly in talks to buy Cerner, according to the Wall Street Journal. Citing people familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reported that the deal, which could be worth about $30 billion, could be finalized soon. Cerner is valued at about $23 billion. News of the deal...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

What Happens to Cerner Stock After the Proposed Oracle Buyout?

Rumors are swirling about cloud computing firm Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL), which is in talks to acquire electronic medical records technology company Cerner Corp. (NASDAQ:CERN). The deal is still in the works, but publicly traded Cerner could see changes to its stock upon finalization. Article continues below advertisement. Here's where the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Carlyle Group to acquire data-center company Involta

Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) shares got an added boost in late trading Wednesday after the investment firm said it has agreed to buy data-center company Involta for an undisclosed amount. Carlyle shares rose 4.3% to $54.23, after being up about 3% before the announcement. Involta owns and operates 12 data centers in Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. “Involta has built a world-class platform with a demonstrated operating model for delivering high-quality service to customers in an increasingly complex, hybrid cloud-based world,” said Joshua Pang, head of digital infrastructure for Carlyle’s infrastruture group, in a statement. “We see significant opportunity for growth given the long-term secular demand drivers of data proliferation, digital connectivity, and the digitization of enterprise and institutional operating models.” Carlyle expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy