ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

ND AG Wayne Stenehjem won’t seek re-election in 2022

By Maddie Biertempfel
KX News
KX News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJyO0_0dPlEvyh00

North Dakota’s longest-serving attorney general announced Friday morning he will not seek re-election for a seventh term next year.

Stenehjem, 68, said he plans to retire from the post. He first took office in 2001 and has held the job for the last 21 years. Prior to that position, Stenehjem spent 24 years as a member of the state House and Senate.

He also served as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1995 to 2000.

He says the biggest challenge he’s faced in his tenure as AG is crime, especially illegal drugs. He says he’s most proud of establishing the state’s crime lab, overseeing the sobriety ankle bracelet program and getting Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents better equipped and trained, among other accomplishments.

Stenehjem says he plans to stay involved in his community and travel with his wife, Beth, who recently retired.

“The time is right for retirement for me. The decision was especially hard because I have really enjoyed working with the professionals of this office who are dedicated public servants who come to work every day trying to make North Dakota a better place to live and work. The citizens of North Dakota elected me to this office six times and it has been an honor beyond measure,” Stenehjem said in a press conference.

Gov. Doug Burgum praised Stenehjem in a statement released after the attorney general’s announcement:

“Wayne Stenehjem is the epitome of a dedicated public servant. We are deeply grateful for his more than four decades of exemplary service to the State of North Dakota, both as a legislator and attorney general, a position he held longer than his three predecessors combined,” Burgum said. “As the state’s top law enforcement officer for more than 20 years, Wayne’s chief concern has always been the safety and well-being of North Dakota citizens, and our state is a better place because of his devoted service.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Longtime North Dakota lawmaker George Keiser dead at 75

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck Rep. George Keiser, a longtime Republican North Dakota lawmaker who announced last week he would not seek another term in the Legislature, has died. Keiser died Wednesday at age 75. In 2019, Keiser disclosed his diagnosis of Lou Gehrig’s disease, the common name for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Brian Kroshus appointed as North Dakota’s next tax commissioner

Brian Kroshus has been appointed by Gov. Doug Burgum to serve as North Dakota’s next tax commissioner, Burgum announced at a Tuesday press conference. Kroshus has been a member of the state’s Public Service Commission for nearly five years, originally appointed on Feb. 28, 2017. He previously was a division leader and executive team member […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

ND Legacy Fund: Who is in Control? Part III

Last month in Part I and Part II of our ongoing investigation into the management of North Dakota’s Legacy Fund, KX News reported that the State Investment Board is advised by an out-of-state company, Callan LLC. We also reported that Callan recommends other out-of-state firms to invest the taxpayer’s money from our more than $8 […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
KX News

All North Dakota schools pass 2021-22 compliance report

All North Dakota schools have passed the 2021-22 compliance report, according to State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler. The compliance checks, conducted every year, ensure that schools meet legal requirements to be eligible for state education aid. To be eligible, schools must pass the following: All teachers are licensed or approved to teach All teachers are teaching […]
EDUCATION
KX News

8 walk out of Republican State Committee meeting in protest of agenda item

Eight members walked out of the Republican State Committee meeting held at the party’s headquarters in Bismarck on Saturday in protest of an agenda item. Seven of the party’s district chairs and the committeewoman of the Republican National Committee walked out of the meeting due to an agenda item removing North Dakota Young Republicans and […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Thousands of toys heading to four North Dakota tribes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KX News) — Thousands of toys — enough to fill two semi-trucks — are headed to four North Dakota tribes for Christmas. “MHA Nation, Standing Rock, Turtle Mountain, Spirit Lake and different ministries in town,” Cara Currie Hall said. Hall and her husband, Ken run Kingdom Business Fellowship, a nonprofit that works with […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Stenehjem
Person
Doug Burgum
KX News

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall visits Minot AFB

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall visited Minot Air Force Base on Wednesday and Thursday to meet with airmen and tour the base. Kendall, who leads the Department of the Air Force, toured the 5th Bomb Wing and 91st Missile Wing and thanked airmen for their dedication to serving, especially during the holidays. He was joined […]
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND
KX News

Minot City Council approves bid for new City Hall

Minot’s City Council has approved a bid for a new City Hall on Monday. The project is coming at a cost slightly higher than what was budgeted. The city’s first bid attempt ended with no obvious choice because of the high bid cost. After a re-bid, officials recommended Rolac Contracting at a price of about […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

New soybean processing plant coming to Eastern North Dakota

CGB Enterprises and Minnesota Soybean Processors have teamed up to build what they call a “state-of-the-art” soybean processing plant near Casselton. North Dakota Soybean Processors, jointly owned by CGB and MnSP, will own and operate the new facility, the groups announced Tuesday in a press release. This facility is expected to crush 42.5 million bushels […]
CASSELTON, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Illegal Drugs#Nd Ag#House#Senate
KX News

Minot officials report citizen views after 1st community survey

The City of Minot took inventory of itself recently through a resident survey. According to the survey, more than 70 percent of residents say the city is an excellent place to live, work and raise a family. Respondents also say they are generally happy with how fire, library and police departments perform. Residents say they […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Omicron variant confirmed in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed four cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant in the state. Two cases were confirmed in Ward County, one in Burleigh County and one in Cass County. All four cases were identified in individuals under the age of 50. Two cases had traveled together to another state and […]
WARD COUNTY, ND
KX News

West Fargo officials to consider half-cent sales tax

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — West Fargo officials have authorized city staff to research putting a half-cent sales tax on the 2022 ballot. City Administrator Tina Fisk told city commissioners the new tax would generate revenue for the fire and police departments and spare residents big property tax increases. Fisk says the city anticipates higher […]
WEST FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
KX News

Minot Public School counselor accused of GSI has bond conditions changed

A Minot man accused of sexual misconduct will now be able to go out of state after his bail conditions were changed on Tuesday. Clifford Davis, a former Minot Public School staff member, is charged with gross sexual imposition. Under the original bond conditions, Davis was barred from traveling outside North Dakota. Davis’s said he […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Federal watchdog: Trump’s USDA overpaid corn farmers by $3B

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Trump administration overpaid corn farmers by about $3 billion in federal aid in 2019 and farmers in the South were paid more for the same crops than those elsewhere in the country, a federal watchdog agency has found. The Government Accountability Office said in a report released Monday that […]
POTUS
KX News

Authorities investigating fatal oil field explosion near Ross

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities are investigating how a fatal explosion occurred at an oil field business. A water tanker apparently blew out at JM Oilfield Services near Ross on Saturday. The Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old employee Jesse Holmquist was killed in the blast. Another employee was injured and taken to a hospital. […]
ROSS, ND
KX News

KX News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy