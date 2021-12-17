WATCH: Mayo pediatrician talks COVID vaccine safety

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Nationally known pediatrician and vaccine researcher Dr. Robert Jacobson will share his expertise with the community Friday during a Mayo Clinic Health System forum.

Jacobson will focus on the vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19, especially in children ages 5-11. Dr. Jacobson will be joined by Dr. Raj Palraj, Mayo Clinic Health System infectious diseases expert, who will discuss the latest therapies and offer perspective on virus variants including omicron and delta, and Dr. Paul S. Mueller, vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin, who will describe COVID-19 activity across the region and offer helpful guidance for individuals and families as we head through the holidays.

You can watch the event live on the News 8 Now Facebook page .

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.