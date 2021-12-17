ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

WATCH: Mayo pediatrician talks COVID vaccine safety

By Jourdan Vian
 6 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Nationally known pediatrician and vaccine researcher Dr. Robert Jacobson will share his expertise with the community Friday during a Mayo Clinic Health System forum.

Jacobson will focus on the vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19, especially in children ages 5-11. Dr. Jacobson will be joined by Dr. Raj Palraj, Mayo Clinic Health System infectious diseases expert, who will discuss the latest therapies and offer perspective on virus variants including omicron and delta, and Dr. Paul S. Mueller, vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin, who will describe COVID-19 activity across the region and offer helpful guidance for individuals and families as we head through the holidays.

You can watch the event live on the News 8 Now Facebook page .

