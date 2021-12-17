ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, CA

Greenfield High School cancels classes Friday

By Max Tarlton
 6 days ago
Greenfield High School Facebook

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) - Greenfield High School has cancelled classes Friday.

According to the school's Facebook page, there were additional threats made last night against the High School. Police are investigating the credibility and have enough information to warrant more caution.

Students will not need to make up the final and it will not affect their grade.

