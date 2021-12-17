ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US sees Iran nuclear breakout time as really short-senior official

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O6WxU_0dPlDvwU00
The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The United States believes Iran's breakout time to producing enough highly enriched uranium for one nuclear weapon is now "really short" and alarming, a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Friday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not have a precise time for the breakout, which has been estimated to be a matter of months.

"But it's really short. It is unacceptably short," the official said, calling it "alarming".

The official said Andrea Gacki, the Treasury Department's director of foreign asset control, was in the United Arab Emirates earlier this week urging private companies not to evade sanctions against Iran.

"If you are evading sanctions, the U.S. will have its eye very much on you. There will be consequences," the official said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Reuters

Biden says he was tested for COVID-19, no results yet

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he received another COVID-19 test on Wednesday, five days after exposure to the virus from a member of his staff, but has not received the results yet. Biden tested negative for the virus three days after he was exposed. The...
U.S. POLITICS
Columbian

A nuclear deal with Iran is a must

Diplomats from Iran, the United States and five other powers gathered in Vienna recently to try to revive President Barack Obama’s 2015 deal limiting Tehran’s nuclear activities. It did not go well. Iran’s new hard-line government showed up with maximalist demands, insisting the United States lift all its...
WORLD
The US Sun

Warning Iran could ready nuclear weapon for attack in EIGHT WEEKS as expert says US was ‘minutes from war’ with Tehran

IRAN can ready the materials for a nuclear weapon in just eight weeks and Washington was just minutes away from a war with Tehran in 2019, an expert claims. The US and Iran held indirect talks earlier this week as they try to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - a framework designed to curb Iran’s nuclear capabilities.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

White House says no agreement on new Biden-Putin talks

WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has yet to agree to a time and place of fresh talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday. Psaki also refuted criticism leveled by Putin on Thursday that the U.S. and its allies have...
POTUS
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia presses for urgent U.S. response on security guarantees

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it urgently needed a response from the United States on its sweeping security demands and again warned of a possible Russian military response unless it saw political action to assuage its concerns. Moscow, which has unnerved the West with a troop...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

