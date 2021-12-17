ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How to install Linux on your Windows PC

By Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols
ZDNet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to run whatever browser you want and not be forced into Edge? Sick of being told to "upgrade" to Windows 11? Tired of one Windows 10 zero-day after another being exploited? I have a radical suggestion: Switch to Linux. Now, I've been telling you this for years, just...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 3

Related
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
PCWorld

Update Chrome now, because hackers are attacking it

Google has begun pushing out version 96.0.4664.110 of its Chrome desktop browser to address a security vulnerability that is being actively exploited by hackers. Fortunately, the fix is an easy one: Ensure that your browser is up to date, then simply restart it to launch the patched, up-to-date version. Google’s blog post explains that the new version of the browser has been released merely to address existing security vulnerabilities, of which one of them, known as CVE-2021-4102, is being exploited in the wild.
COMPUTERS
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desktop Linux#Ubuntu Linux#Linux Mint#Windows Software#Dell#System76
makeuseof.com

How to Unlock an Android Phone Without a Password

Android offers many options for securing your device including a pattern, password, pin, and other options like face recognition and fingerprints. However, there are occasions when you can forget your password if you choose to unlock your phone without biometrics. There are a few reasons why this could occur, and...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

7 Reasons to Stop Using Microsoft Edge

Microsoft is one of the granddaddies of the tech world, and one of its biggest claims to fame was Internet Explorer. Of course, that is history, and IE, as it would be known, became more of a liability in recent years before it was finally put to rest. Microsoft initially struggled with creating something to fill in the big shoes left by Internet Explorer, but it almost struck gold when it finally decided to build upon the open source Chromium browser for Microsoft Edge. Unfortunately, much of the good faith that Edge was able to build up is now almost completely lost, and we’re laying out the reasons why Microsoft Edge is something you’ll want to avoid for now.
SOFTWARE
CNET

How to clear your cache, cookies on your Android phone's web browser

Your Android phone's web browser may have built up quite the collection of data while browsing the internet. This data, which typically fills your web browser's cache and cookies, can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Customize Your Folders’ Colors in Windows 11

Wouldn’t it be great if you could change the color of your folders in Windows? Unfortunately, no version of Windows has given us a way to customize folder colors. As such, the only way to achieve this goal is to turn to third-party customization software. There are a few...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Windows 10
TechRepublic

How to display version information on the Windows 11 desktop

A simple hack of the Windows 11 Registry File allows you to display OS version information directly on the desktop, which can come in handy when you're troubleshooting. If you have gone through the Windows 11 update process or recently purchased a new PC, you will have noticed the many differences between Windows 10 and your new operating system. Opinion varies on the merits of these differences, but that is to be expected. However, what was not expected was the reversion to default of some of our favorite hacks, tweaks and tricks.
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

Google Play could turn your Windows rig into an Android gaming PC in 2022

PC games are slowly, but surely, becoming more mobile, with the likes of Valve’s Steam Deck and Razer’s cloud handheld making portable big-budget gaming a possibility. Yet, at the Game Awards 2022, Google played an Uno reverse card, as the company revealed it’s bringing mobile games to gaming PCs via a Play Store Windows port.
CELL PHONES
linuxtoday.com

How to Install and Use Podman to Run Containers On Rocky Linux 8

Podman is a free and open-source container platform built to develop, manage and deploy containers and pods on a Linux environment. This article will show you how to install Podman and use it to create and manage images and containers on Rocky Linux 8.
COMPUTERS
chromeunboxed.com

How to install and use Zoom on your Chromebook

Zoom has undoubtedly become a household name thanks to the global pandemic, and with more and more individuals using the popular video conferencing software for work and even to connect with friends and family without meeting in person, we wanted to provide a simple, straightforward guide on how you can install, setup and use Zoom on your Chromebook, because believe it or not, it’s a little different than how you would go about doing so traditionally on Windows.
COMPUTERS
gamepolar.com

You Can Now Reset Your Locked iPhone With no Laptop on iOS 15.2

Apple has seen match to launch iOS 15.2 to most of the people on all appropriate iPhone fashions yesterday. The brand new updates come filled with a boatload of latest forward-facing options. We’ve got now discovered that iOS 15.2 will make it simpler for customers to reset their locked iPhone fashions with out a pc. Scroll all the way down to learn extra particulars on the topic.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

If your PC is running Windows 11, update now to fix a nasty slowdown bug

Microsoft’s Windows 11 can be a great operating system if everything is set up correctly and compatible with your PC. Launched about two months ago, a recent survey suggested that as many as 5% of computers use the new operating system. Tap or click here for the five best tricks, tips, and features to try.
COMPUTERS
freecodecamp.org

14 Windows 10 Command Line Tricks that Give You More Control Over Your PC

Windows 10 has an incredible Graphics User Interface (GUI) that will often be enough for you to get things done. But if your inner Oliver Twist wants more, then you should start learning about the Command Line. With the command prompt, you get access to features that are not available...
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

How to test if your Linux server is vulnerable to Log4j

Log4j is a serious vulnerability that has swept across the IT landscape quickly. Here's a single command you can run to test and see if you have any vulnerable packages installed. The Log4j vulnerability is serious business. This zero-day flaw affects the Log4j library and can allow an attacker to...
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

How to Change Hostname in Linux

A hostname, also called a computer name, is a label assigned to a host on a network that distinguishes one device from another on a specific network. Although the system sets the hostname during the installation process, you can change the hostname at any time on Linux. Here’s how!
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

How to Add or Remove Linux from File Explorer Navigation Pane in Windows 11/10

When you install WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, for easier access to the file systems of your installed distros, a Linux entry is added to the File Explorer navigation pane. In this post, we will show you how to add or remove Linux from File Explorer Navigation Pane in Windows 11/10.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy