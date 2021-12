Elon Musk’s SpaceX will launch Dogecoin to the Moon in 2022. Sounds cool, this is a big step for the introduction of cryptocurrencies, but what’s the point of this information, if you can’t take part in it? Did you know that even without Musk, this year there is an opportunity to become a co-owner of the NFT Moon Metaverse, where you and your voice matter?

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO