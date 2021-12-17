Nearly $187M provided to Oregonians for rental assistance

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly $187 million in federal emergency rental assistance has been distributed to 26,940 Oregon households as of December 15, according to the Oregon Housing and Community Services.

The director of Referral and Information Services at the Oregon State Bar, Eric McClendon said Oregonians have until June 30, 2022 to apply for rental assistance to access the safe harbor period.

OCHS said the safe harbor period of 60 days has been overridden preventing renters who apply prior to June 30 to be evicted before their application is processed.

Renters are required to provide their rental assistance application to their landlord to receive the protections.

