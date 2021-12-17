ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Nearly $187M provided to Oregonians for rental assistance

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mesBd_0dPlCtQV00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly $187 million in federal emergency rental assistance has been distributed to 26,940 Oregon households as of December 15, according to the Oregon Housing and Community Services.

The director of Referral and Information Services at the Oregon State Bar, Eric McClendon said Oregonians have until June 30, 2022 to apply for rental assistance to access the safe harbor period.

OCHS said the safe harbor period of 60 days has been overridden preventing renters who apply prior to June 30 to be evicted before their application is processed.

Renters are required to provide their rental assistance application to their landlord to receive the protections.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 5

R J
6d ago

Wish I knew how to manipulate the system so I can live rent free and drive a brand new car like MANY of these people crying for more handouts are pulling off

Reply(2)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Oregonians#The Oregon State Bar
KOIN 6 News

Nicholas Kristof faces residency questions in Oregon governor’s race

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Elections officials in Oregon are seeking more information to determine whether former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is eligible to run for governor. Kristof announced his candidacy last October and on Monday officially filed paperwork to run as a Democrat. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that the Oregon Secretary of State’s […]
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
House Rent
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy