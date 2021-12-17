ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekly Initial Claims For Unemployment Benefits Ticked Up But Remain Very Low

By American Institute of Economic Research
 6 days ago
Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance rose slightly...

FOXBusiness

Jobless claims remain unchanged at 205,000, near half-century low

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week continued to hover around a half-century low, the latest sign the labor market is bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic. Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show that applications for the week ended Dec. 18 stayed at 205,000, unchanged...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Weekly jobless claims total 206,000, rising above pandemic low

Jobless claims were higher than expected last week after previously hitting their lowest level since 1969, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Initial filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended Dec. 11 totaled 206,000, above the 195,000 Dow Jones estimate and a gain of 18,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised 188,000.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Shutdowns
Seeking Alpha

Initial jobless claims up 18K to 206K

Initial Jobless Claims: +18K to 206K vs. 200K consensus and 188K prior (revised from 184K). 4-week moving average was 203.75K, a decrease of 16K from the previous week's revised average; reaches lowest level since Nov. 15, 1969. The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.4% for the week ended...
ECONOMY
sunny95.com

Unemployment claims soar

COLUMBUS – The number of Ohioans applying for unemployment benefits last week climbed to the highest level in a month, according to data the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services provided to the U.S. Department of Labor. The increase was an illustration of the two-steps-forward-one-step-back progress of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NY1

Weekly unemployment claims fall to 184,000, lowest figure since 1969

The number of new unemployment claims fell last week to 184,000, the lowest figure in over five decades, another sign of strong economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Weekly unemployment claims by dropped 43,000 from the week prior to the lowest such figure Sept. 1969, the Labor Department announced Thursday.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Tulsa World

Weekly unemployment claims increase 7% in state, but other data continue to show decline

First-time unemployment claims in Oklahoma increased 7% the week ending Saturday compared to the prior week, according to a government report. The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits in the state increased from a revised total of 1,716 the week ending Nov. 27 to 1,839 claims the following week. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims fall to 184K vs. 215K expected

Initial Jobless Claims fell to 184K last week according to the DoL. That marked the lowest such reading since 1969. There were 184,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending December 4, data published by the US Department of Labor (DoL) revealed on Thursday. That marked a new post-pandemic low. and, indeed, was the lowest such reading since 1969. This reading followed last week's print of 227K (revised from 222K) and came in well below market expectations for 215K.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Initial Unemployment Claims drop to the lowest number since September 1969

Unemployment claims for the week ending December 4, fell to 184,000, the lowest levesince 1969. However, continued claims are still above the pre-pandemic level. Initial claims for the week ending December 4, 2021 were 184,000. That's the lowest level since 182,000 for the week ending September 6, 1969 at 182,000.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Consumer sentiment ticks up to 70.6 in final December reading

University of Michigan consumer sentiment 70.6 vs. 70.4 preliminary and expected. Expectations 68.3 vs. 67.8 expected. Current conditions 74.2 vs. 74.6 expected. Inflation expectations 4.8% vs. 4.9% expected. "The uptick was primarily due to significant gains among households with incomes in the bottom third of the distribution," survey director Richard...
BUSINESS
CBS 8

Researchers worry that low-income Californians may have trouble repaying unemployment benefits

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Anew state policy may require nearly 900,000 Californians to return their unemployment benefits because they may not have been working or looking for work. But some researchers worry the clawback campaign could force low-income individuals to pay back thousands of dollars they no longer have.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WPBF News 25

New national unemployment claims hit 52-year low

Fla. — Click the video player above for a look at your WPBF 25 News To Go. While the release of the new state unemployment numbers are still more than a week away, the updated national numbers are out, showing the United States reached its lowest number of new unemployment claims in 52 years.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: $1,400 Payments Only For Social Security Beneficiaries?

The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
BUSINESS
