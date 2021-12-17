Weekly Initial Claims For Unemployment Benefits Ticked Up But Remain Very Low

Initial Jobless Claims fell to 184K last week according to the DoL. That marked the lowest such reading since 1969. There were 184,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending December 4, data published by the US Department of Labor (DoL) revealed on Thursday. That marked a new post-pandemic low. and, indeed, was the lowest such reading since 1969. This reading followed last week's print of 227K (revised from 222K) and came in well below market expectations for 215K.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO