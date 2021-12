Many people know Firehouse Subs as the popular sandwich chain that donates a portion of its sales to public safety and delivers high-quality subs around the nation. The concept for the chain was started by brothers Chris and Robin Sorensen, who launched their first sub shop back in 1994 in Jacksonville, Florida. According to the Firehouse Subs website, the two brothers have been in the sandwich business for more than 25 years, and there are currently nearly 1,200 locations in operation.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO