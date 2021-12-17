ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

16 dogs rescued from tornado-ravaged Kentucky now in St. Louis

By Becky Willeke
 6 days ago
ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri is rescuing dogs from shelters impacted by last week’s tornados in Kentucky. The animals are coming from the Bowling Green area....

FOX2Now

AgeSmart helps senior citizens in southern Illinois live well

ST. LOUIS – Everyone needs a little help as they age and in southern Illinois, many independent living folks turn to AgeSmart Community Resources. It’s a free service offered in the seven counties that make up the Diocese of Belleville. Joy Paeth is the executive director. She explained how they can help. Click here to learn more about AgeSmart or call 618-222-2561.
