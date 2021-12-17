16 dogs rescued from tornado-ravaged Kentucky now in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Everyone needs a little help as they age and in southern Illinois, many independent living folks turn to AgeSmart Community Resources. It’s a free service offered in the seven counties that make up the Diocese of Belleville. Joy Paeth is the executive director. She explained how they can help. Click here to learn more about AgeSmart or call 618-222-2561.

