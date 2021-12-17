ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

UPDATE: Alleged “shopping cart killer” in custody in Northern Virginia

By Elise Kim, Jonathan Rizk, Jessica-Lynn Carvajal
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

VDH reports another single-day COVID case record since last holiday surge

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday reported another single-day record for COVID-19 cases across the state since the last holiday surge. VDH data show that the state saw 6,473 new cases since Wednesday. In Southwest Virginia, 202 new COVID-19 cases were reported across News Channel 11’s nine-county viewing area. Tazewell, […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Harrisonburg, VA
City
Woodbridge, VA
WJHL

Armed suspect arrested after standoff in Marion

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Marion police say an armed suspect has been arrested after a standoff Thursday evening. Town spokesperson Ken Heath confirmed that shots were fired at the scene but no injuries were reported. Heath said police officers were called to the 200 block of Henderson Street to perform a welfare check around 6 […]
MARION, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

Business owners reflect on Gray strip mall fire one year later

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year ago, a strip mall in the heart of the Gray community caught fire, destroying three businesses. The fire happened at a building that once housed the Sit-N-Bull restaurant along Gray Station Road near Gray Elementary. The fire spread to three vehicles and also melted siding on a nearby building. […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Four new COVID deaths reported in Southwest Virginia as case rate rises

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 184 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new hospitalizations and four new deaths in Southwest Virginia Tuesday as the case rate rose slightly after a recent decline. The reported deaths included two in Wise County and one each in Buchanan and Smyth counties. Tazewell County reported […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

WJHL

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy