UPDATE: Alleged “shopping cart killer” in custody in Northern Virginia

$1.6 mil. worth of fire damage to former Virginia Governor Chuck Robb’s home
MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Damages estimate $1,625,000 for the two-alarm fire at former Governor and Senator of Virginia Chuck Robb’s house, which caught fire late Tuesday night. The house is located in the 600 block of Chain Bridge Road. The smoke alarms alerted occupants of the home to the fire, according to the Fairfax County […]
Drunk driver crashes into Virginia State Trooper while conducting traffic stop
VIRGINIA (WDVM) — A drunk driver crashed into stopped cars while Virginia State Police (VSP) was conducting a traffic stop on Wednesday night. Around 11:45 p.m., VSP was in the middle of a traffic stop for a Toyota driving at 90 mph on I-495. During the stop, the state trooper was standing next to the […]
Defense attorney for man accused of killing Big Stone Gap police officer withdraws from case
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The man accused of killing Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler was granted a new defense attorney Wednesday. Michael Donivan White appeared virtually in Wise County court Dec. 22 from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, during which his defense attorney, Greg Baker, withdrew from the case, according […]
VDH reports another single-day COVID case record since last holiday surge
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday reported another single-day record for COVID-19 cases across the state since the last holiday surge. VDH data show that the state saw 6,473 new cases since Wednesday. In Southwest Virginia, 202 new COVID-19 cases were reported across News Channel 11’s nine-county viewing area. Tazewell, […]
Armed suspect arrested after standoff in Marion
MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Marion police say an armed suspect has been arrested after a standoff Thursday evening. Town spokesperson Ken Heath confirmed that shots were fired at the scene but no injuries were reported. Heath said police officers were called to the 200 block of Henderson Street to perform a welfare check around 6 […]
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death
Jurors on Thursday convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser.
VDH reports highest 1-day case increase in Virginia since January
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) on Wednesday reported its highest single-day case increase since the surge following last holiday season last January, data show.
Drugs found in cereal box during Tennessee traffic stop
After pulling over a car for slow speeds, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers made a shocking discovery inside a cereal box.
Officer killed in North Carolina crash had just returned from maternity leave
A North Carolina police officer who had just returned from maternity leave was killed in an overnight crash. She leaves behind three children and her husband, who is a firefighter.
KFD: Small explosion shatters car’s windows in parking lot near Target in Kingsport
A "small explosion" took place inside a car in the parking lot of the Kingsport Pavilion Shopping Center on Thursday, according to the Kingsport Fire Department KFD).
Man strangles kangaroo to death after wife is attacked near Tennessee home
Authorities responded to the area after reports of two people "who had been in a battle with a male kangaroo," according to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office.
Time capsule from Richmond’s Robert E. Lee Monument opened; books, envelope & coin inside
Over 130 years after being buried in the pedestal, the Robert E. Lee Monument time capsule is being opened today.
Business owners reflect on Gray strip mall fire one year later
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year ago, a strip mall in the heart of the Gray community caught fire, destroying three businesses. The fire happened at a building that once housed the Sit-N-Bull restaurant along Gray Station Road near Gray Elementary. The fire spread to three vehicles and also melted siding on a nearby building. […]
Johnson City UPS drivers deliver Christmas parade to co-worker recovering from COVID-19
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local UPS drivers banded together to deliver something special to a colleague who will spend his Christmas recovering from COVID-19 in the hospital. Jackson Randall, a local driver for the United Postal Service and a U.S. Army veteran, is on the mend at the Quillen Rehabilitation Hospital, where he will […]
KPD: Heroin, nearly $3,000 seized following traffic stop in Kingsport
Heroin and nearly $3,000 in cash have been recovered after a man's arrest, according to a report by the Kingsport Police Department (KPD).
‘Home Alone’ actor faces charges for allegedly trying to strangle girlfriend
"This is how you die," the actor's girlfriend recalled him telling her.
Parents of injured Science Hill student say he’s stable but still in hospital a week after shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A week after police reported a 17-year-old male was shot several times while seated in a navy blue Honda Civic, his parents tell News Channel 11 that he is recovering from his injuries. The victim’s father said the 17-year-old Science Hill student remains in the hospital, adding that he will […]
Bristol, Tenn. to hold information session on landfill public health assessment
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Bristol, Tennessee will hold an information session next month regarding a public health assessment related to the Bristol, Virginia landfill. The meeting will take place on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Slater Community Center, 325 McDowell Street. It will also be live streamed on the city’s […]
Man voices complaints of Bristol, Va. landfill stench on sign displayed throughout city
Steve Graham has a large sign that reads," It's not just an odor, it's toxic gas," referring to the stench that has been coming from the Bristol, Va. landfill lately.
Four new COVID deaths reported in Southwest Virginia as case rate rises
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 184 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new hospitalizations and four new deaths in Southwest Virginia Tuesday as the case rate rose slightly after a recent decline. The reported deaths included two in Wise County and one each in Buchanan and Smyth counties. Tazewell County reported […]
