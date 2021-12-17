UPDATE: Alleged “shopping cart killer” in custody in Northern Virginia

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local UPS drivers banded together to deliver something special to a colleague who will spend his Christmas recovering from COVID-19 in the hospital. Jackson Randall, a local driver for the United Postal Service and a U.S. Army veteran, is on the mend at the Quillen Rehabilitation Hospital, where he will […]

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO