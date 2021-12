One of the best parts of the festive season winding back around is all the houses lighting up with elaborate Christmas light displays. While we love heading out to extravagant events and seeing the city’s best decorations – like the state's tallest tree towering over Martin Place and the QVB's blinged-up displays – you just can’t beat the sense of wonder evoked by a humble suburban house decorated to the nines by the hard yakka of a family that just does it for the love of Chrissie (and sometimes to raise some coins for charity).

9 DAYS AGO