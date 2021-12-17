ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors’ Jordan Poole, two Celtics out Friday (COVID)

Golden State guard Jordan Poole and Boston big men Al Horford and Grant Williams entered COVID-19 protocols prior to Friday night’s game between the Warriors and host Celtics.

Celtics forward Jabari Parker was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Thursday night.

Both teams canceled their morning shootarounds out of an abundance of caution.

Boston’s most recent game was Monday’s 117-103 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. One day later, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was placed in protocols after scoring 20 points.

Poole, 22, is averaging 17.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists — all career highs — through 28 starts in his third season with the Warriors.

Horford, 35, has contributed 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists through 24 starts in his 15th NBA season.

Williams, 23, is averaging 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 22.1 minutes in 28 games (nine starts) in his third campaign with the Celtics.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Jabari Parker
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Anthony Edwards
