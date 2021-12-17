ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
April death of 78-year-old woman now ruled homicide

By Camryn Justice
 6 days ago
The death of a 78-year-old woman in Cleveland in April is now being ruled a homicide, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

On April 4, officers were called to the 18900 block of Melville Road in connection with a wellness check on a 78-year-old woman.

Once on scene, officers found the woman in need of medical care. She was transported to Richmond Hospital with various injuries and admitted for treatment.

Two days after being transported to the hospital, the woman died.

Following her death, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office took possession of her body, and on Dec. 10, more than eight months after her death, the incident was ruled a homicide due to medical neglect.

The homicide unit has taken over the case and is currently investigating.

Uptick in threats of violence in Elyria schools

As the first half of the school year winds down, some schools across Ohio have seen an increase in threats of violence. One of those districts is the Elyria City School District. “We’ve seen a huge increase this school year,” said Ann Schloss, Superintendent, Elyria City School District.
