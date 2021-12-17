ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Top Five Point Guards

By Jason Jordan
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Now that we’ve officially launched the SI99 Hoops rankings for 2022, we’ve begun to take a deeper dive into the prospects at each position.

Today we analyze the point guards whose versatile scoring ability, vision, playmaking ability and athleticism enable them to dominate on both ends of the floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHRJt_0dPl9uEY00

1. Cason Wallace, Richardson (Texas)

College: Kentucky

What Makes Him Special: Wallace is a gritty floor general with a high basketball IQ that thinks the game three plays ahead, scores at all three levels efficiently and uses a relentless motor to compete on both ends of the floor. This summer in the Nike EYBL, Wallace outplayed all comers, pumping in 15.7 points (51% from the field), seven rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.3 steals over seven games with Pro Skills (Texas). He led the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp in assists (five) and steals (three) per game while posting 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds.

2. Keyonte George, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

College: Baylor

What Makes Him Special: George is a shifty athlete of a point guard who scores efficiently at all three levels and controls the pace with a healthy balance of picking his spots and involving his teammates. George has capabilities to be an elite on-ball defender and rebounder for the position. This summer, George averaged 21 points, six assists and four rebounds a game for Southern Assault (Texas).

3. Anthony Black, Duncanville (Texas)

College: Undecided

What Makes Him Special: At 6’7”, Black’s length gives opposing guards fits on both ends of the floor. His feel and IQ are exceptional, and he thrives in transition and in the halfcourt set. An elite athlete, Black’s motor remains in overdrive, and he has great anticipation as a passer and defender. This summer, Black averaged f 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists while running with Empire (Texas).

4. Dior Johnson, Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

College: Oregon

What Makes Him Special: Johnson is a shifty lead guard with elite ball handling ability and slippery maneuvering, which enables him to get where he wants to on the floor at will. Johnson is adept at running the show, controlling pace and has a keen eye as a passer. His three-level scoring ability and tenacity on both ends separate him from the pack.

5. Arterio Morris, Kimball (Dallas)

College: Texas

What Makes Him Special: Collins is a headache to stop because of his distinct combination of size (6’3”), length, shiftiness and quickness. Morris won’t be denied access to the lane and remains in attack mode as a playmaker. His feel is exceptional with a tendency to make the right reads while running the offense. Defensively, he’s capable of guarding multiple positions and has great anticipation in passing lanes. Last season, Morris averaged 23.1 points, 6.5 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.2 blocks a game at Kimball.

