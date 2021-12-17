Will Omicron stall the airline sector recovery in 2022?

Get our view on what to expect on this holiday-shortened week. The traditional Santa rally is looking less likely this year as global markets fall at the start of Christmas week. Volatility is higher and European markets have fallen heavily. The FTSE 100 and the Cac 40 are holding up the best so far, with the Dax and Italian FTSE MIB struggling, the latter is down some 2%. US futures markets are also pointing to a lower open for the major US indices. There is some hope, however, with everyone getting so negative, it could be a good time to start buying. Also, according to data collated by the Stock Trader’s Almanac, the Santa rally usually occurs on the last 5 trading sessions of the year and lasts until the second trading session of January. Thus, stocks could still rally into year end, you just need to hold your nerve, and remember that lower volume during this holiday-shortened week could lead to swings to the downside.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO