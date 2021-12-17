ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Will Omicron stall the airline sector recovery in 2022?

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spread of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, will slow the recovery for the airline industry, but it has not dented overall demand for tickets during the busy winter travel season, according to Emirates airline president, Tim Clark. "Omicron slowed our momentum somewhat, but we are still seeing positive...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Omicron doubles Covid risk on planes, medical adviser to major airlines warns ahead of holidays

The medical adviser to some of the country’s largest airlines and dozens more around the world is warning that the transmissibility of the Omicron variant means that travellers on flights face a greater risk of Covid-19 infection than ever before.Dr David Powell, medical adviser to International Air Transport Association, made the comments in an interview with Bloomberg News published on Wednesday. The organisation represents a number of major airlines around the world, including United Airlines and American Airlines in the US.In the interview, Mr Powell said that the likelihood of catching Covid-19 on a flight was now about “two...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

18 Airlines That Have Gone Out Of Business in 2021

Neither the size of an airline or its many years already operating is a guarantee of continued operation. An examination of industry failures over the past year makes it clear that in the face of a global pandemic, no airline is safe. Some ideas by airlines to reduce service significantly just to stay afloat did […]
INDUSTRY
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Africa Travel#Covid#Reuters
MySanAntonio

European airlines face weeks of uncertainty as omicron stalls travel

Airlines face an uncertain few weeks over the holidays and into January as the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant upends what's traditionally one of the busiest periods of the year for flight sales. Discount giant Ryanair Holdings slashed its earnings guidance Wednesday as travel restrictions related to the strain...
TRAVEL
The Independent

‘No more carry on’: Australian airlines unite against disruptive passengers

As Australia’s travel market reopens, four of its major airlines - along with two aviation bodies - have joined forces on a public awareness campaign about unruly passenger behaviour.The campaign, titled “No more carry on”, is inspired by reports of a rise in disruptive behaviour among flyers in the US and Europe, which opened to international travel months earlier - with shocking figures released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airline body Iata in recent months.A launch video, featuring pilots, airport staff and crew from various airlines and airports, alerts would-be flyers that wait times will now be...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Qatar Airways
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Flight Global.com

Can airline sector steer clear of Covid troubles?

Throughout the pandemic, one thing has been certain for airlines. There will be uncertainty. That was underlined by the collective gasps when news emerged in late November of a potentially vaccine-defying and more transmissible strain of Covid. While it is still to become clear how much the B.1.1.529 variant could undo efforts to contain the pandemic, the immediate reaction of governments to restrict air travel illustrates how fragile the airline industry’s grip on recovery is.
PUBLIC HEALTH
simpleflying.com

How Omicron’s Rapid Spread Could Impact Airline Operations

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus is causing concerns at a busy time of year. The new strain has prompted countries to reintroduce stricter travel restrictions, casting doubts over many people’s Christmas travel plans. Furthermore, airlines could face significant disruption if the spread of Omicron causes staff shortages.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Passengers to be compensated for flights brought forward by over an hour

The European Union’s top court has ruled that passengers in Europe are entitled to compensation if their flights are brought forward by more than an hour. The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) stated that a flight must be regarded as cancelled if the air carrier brings it forward by more than an hour.
LIFESTYLE
abc17news.com

Portuguese airline gets OK for $2.9 billion recovery plan

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — European Union authorities have approved a rescue plan for TAP Air Portugal, which is getting government aid worth 2.55 billion euros ($2.9 billion) to help the flag carrier restructure its operations. In return, TAP will have to give up some of its slots at Lisbon airport and sell off some of its assets, including catering and baggage handling companies in Portugal. The European Commission also allowed the government to give the airline just over 100 million euros ($113 million) to compensate for lost business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has crunched travel businesses. TAP flies to more than 80 destinations in about 30 countries.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Wizz Air announces ‘significant growth’ at Gatwick

Wizz Air has announced “significant growth” at Gatwick Airport to help get UK aviation “back on its feet”.The low-cost airline said it has acquired 15 daily take-off and landing slots at the West Sussex airport from Norwegian which axed its long-haul operations in January.The deal means Wizz Air will have four more Airbus A321neo aircraft based at Gatwick from spring next year, taking the total to five.This will allow it to launch a number of new routes, putting it in competition with easyJet and British Airways’ new short-haul subsidiary.The 2022 season has the potential to be a tremendous opportunity for UK...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Commodity, travel sectors lead recovery in UK stocks

Dec 21 (Reuters) - A rebound in commodity and travel stocks drove UK shares higher on Tuesday, a day after the market hit a two-week low on concerns that surging cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron would spark fresh restrictions. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) ended 1.4% higher and the...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

U.S. Airlines Forecast Busy Christmas Travel Period Despite Omicron

U.S. carriers are planning for the winter holidays to be the busiest travel period since the start of the pandemic, a sign that initial fears of a broader slowdown triggered by the omicron coronavirus variant may have been overblown. Delta Air Lines said it expects to fly between 7.8 million and 8...
TRAVEL
FXStreet.com

Santa rally stalls as the world focuses on Omicron

Get our view on what to expect on this holiday-shortened week. The traditional Santa rally is looking less likely this year as global markets fall at the start of Christmas week. Volatility is higher and European markets have fallen heavily. The FTSE 100 and the Cac 40 are holding up the best so far, with the Dax and Italian FTSE MIB struggling, the latter is down some 2%. US futures markets are also pointing to a lower open for the major US indices. There is some hope, however, with everyone getting so negative, it could be a good time to start buying. Also, according to data collated by the Stock Trader’s Almanac, the Santa rally usually occurs on the last 5 trading sessions of the year and lasts until the second trading session of January. Thus, stocks could still rally into year end, you just need to hold your nerve, and remember that lower volume during this holiday-shortened week could lead to swings to the downside.
BUSINESS
simpleflying.com

What Happened To Air India’s L-1011 Trijets?

Several aircraft types have become synonymous with Air India’s international fleet over the years. Back in the 1960s, the Boeing 707 did quite a bit of heavy lifting of the airline’s long-haul routes. Then came the 747s, the A300s, and today, it’s the 777s and 787s that the carrier relies on for most of its international flying.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mixmag.net

The UK live sector is "on the verge of collapsing" due to Omicron, study finds

A new survey conducted by LIVE has found that there has been a "devastating loss" in terms of attendance, cancellations, and ticket shows at events since the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The survey found that 70% of organisers have had to postpone performances that were scheduled to...
WORLD
travelmole.com

Airports, airlines call for halt to Omicron travel curbs

The aviation industry urged governments across Europe to follow the most recent guidance from the ECDC, and take action to withdraw recently imposed Omicron-related travel restrictions. ACI EUROPE and A4E cited France, Greece, Italy and the UK re-introducing travel restrictions for vaccinated travellers in response to increased public health risks...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy