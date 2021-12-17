ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public’s help sought finding missing 64-year-old man in Torrance

By City News Service Inc.
 6 days ago

Police Thursday sought the public’s help to locate a 64-year-old man who was last seen in Torrance.

Roland Prevost was last seen on Dec. 9 in the 1500 block of West 224th Street, near the Normandale Recreation Center, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Prevost is Black, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-486-0260. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

