Kansas City Removes Mask Mandates for Population That's Less Than Half Vaccinated
"We are seeing a dramatic rise in cases, not just in Wyandotte County, but across the metro. We are concerned," said a county health...www.newsweek.com
Weird how some people think their fear should be projected onto others. I will never get why some individuals thinking it's okay to dictate how others live their life. Live your life and others will live theirs. If they are so effective then no worries, right?
