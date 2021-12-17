ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5 Best Ajjubhai YouTube Videos In 2021

By Abhisek Kumar Mishra
Cover picture for the articleAjjubhai is the most popular content creator in the Indian Free Fire community with more than 30 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel. Here in this article, we will take a look at the list of the top 5 best Ajjubhai YouTube videos in 2021. Ajjubhai’s YouTube channel...

videogameschronicle.com

Minecraft videos have hit a trillion views on YouTube

YouTube videos about Minecraft have now surpassed a combined total of 1 trillion views (1,000,000,000,000). That’s according to YouTube itself, which has put together a detailed website showing the most popular creators and individual videos in each year of the game’s history. YouTube gathered all 12 years’ worth...
designshack.net

10 Tips for Designing a YouTube Video Title Slide

The right YouTube thumbnail image can help draw people into your video and encourage views. But designing these title slides can get cumbersome over time. You want to design a thumbnail that renders well at any size and is something that looks consistent but different, so that users recognize your content but also know that videos are new or different.
FingerLakes1.com

27 best sites to buy YouTube views and subscribers

Social media, in this age of technology, is one of the most powerful tools for promoting your startup online. It can also help you become an entrepreneur you never imagined possible. This not only allows you to promote your company, but also allows you to reach a wider audience. This increases your confidence and helps with the growth of your business. YouTube is one of the most popular social media platforms and it continues to grow in popularity. There are many YouTube channels, from reviews to food, entertainment to fashion, global trends to sports, to entertainment and even sport. After you’ve started your YouTube channel, there are many marketing strategies you can use to promote your content. .
INFORUM

Duluthian plays a 'real life Squid Game' for YouTube video

DULUTH — Dustin Godfrey got excited when he saw a notification from his favorite YouTube personality appear on his phone in late October. Jimmy Donaldson, better known by his online alias, "Mr. Beast," was streaming a video. An avid follower of Mr. Beast, Godfrey guessed it had something to do with the influencer's recent promise to "recreate Squid Game in real life."
Telegraph

How YouTubers got clever: the rise of the video essay

Techno-pessimism is, at this point, received wisdom among most thinking people. Twitter has debased our public discourse, Instagram has poisoned teenagers’ mental health and, as for YouTube, isn’t it full of pouting make-up tutorials, obnoxious vloggers and people filming themselves playing video games?. While much of the above...
yourchoiceway.com

Is It Legal To Download YouTube Video?

Is it illegal to download YouTube video for personal use? Many people would answer that question by suggesting it's something of a 'grey' area. Actually it's pretty black and white. Google, which owns YouTube, makes its money through advertising. It provides 'free' video content for you to enjoy, and you...
Searchengineland.com

YouTube to automatically link to places mentioned in videos

YouTube is launching a new link format within the video description box that provides “an easy and visual way for viewers to learn about locations mentioned” in the video, the company announced via its Creator Insider channel. Named “Places Mentioned,” this feature will be visible on the mobile app for iOS and Android for food and drinks videos where YouTube can detect places. The company has not released a timeline for the rollout or stated whether Places Mentioned will expand to more video categories.
makeuseof.com

The 8 Top YouTube Channels for Photographers in 2022

These days, it's possible to become a fantastic photographer using nothing but free resources. And one of the best places to learn and gain inspiration for your next photoshoot is YouTube. In recent years, several photographers have taken to the platform to document their journeys and share the skills they...
The Windows Club

How to convert YouTube video to GIF free on PC

Here is a full guide on how you can convert YouTube videos to GIF animations on your Windows 11/10 PC. Animated GIFs are quite popular on social media and people use them to share memes, expressions, certain emotions, etc. Now, if you want to create a GIF out of a YouTube video, this post is for you. In this article, we are going to show you how you can convert YouTube videos to animated GIFs. There are basically two different methods to create animated GIFs from YouTube video links. Let us check out what are these methods.
COMPUTERS
guidingtech.com

Top 9 Ways to Fix Notifications Not Working on YouTube

YouTube notifications alert you about the latest videos and posts from your favorite YouTube channels. Apart from informing when someone likes your comment, you also get to know when your favorite creator goes live. Useful as they are, there can be times when YouTube fails to send you any of those notifications on your Android or iPhone.
Digital Trends

The best YouTube TV alternatives

YouTube TV is among the most popular live TV streaming services in the United States, with more than 3 million subscribers at last count. But that doesn’t mean that you won’t at some point decide to test the waters elsewhere. The good news about these streaming services is that it’s as easy to pause or cancel them as it is to sign up for them in the first place.
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Gifts Offset $2 Million For His Birthday, Stumbles While Making It Rain

What do you get somebody who already has everything for their birthday? Money. That's what you get them... Money. And a whole lot of it. Atlanta rapper Offset celebrated his belated birthday this week at the club with his wife, New York rapper Cardi B. They arrived at the party with $100,000 in singles, ready to throw the cash out to dancers in their vicinity. However, that wasn't all the money they walked in with. As a surprise gift to her man, Cardi B stepped out with a gigantic cheque, handing it to Offset for his birthday. The amount was $2,000,000.
CELEBRITIES
Westport News

Playstation 5 will be in stock at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST

The absurdly-difficult-to-purchase Playstation 5, released over a year ago at this point, will be in stock at Walmart on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) for Walmart+ members. There will likely (if only technically) be a sale for non-members after that, but in the past, the console has sold out well before this happens.
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

PS5 Restock: Consoles Confirmed at Walmart for Everyone Today

Sony released the highly coveted PlayStation 5 more than a year ago, but the latest Sony gaming console remains one of the hardest-to-get items this holiday season. Celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Naomi Osaka got their hands on the PS5 before the thing was even available in stores. For the rest of us, finding a next-gen console of our own is still a challenge.
VIDEO GAMES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES

