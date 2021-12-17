1 arrested after shooting at Florence night club

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been arrested and charged in an early morning night club shooting in Florence Thursday.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday at Cheetah Florence Gentleman’s Club , located on West Lucas Street in Florence, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with the sheriff’s office.

James Scott, Jr., 45, was arrested on scene and has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted violent felon.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to previous reporting. Smith is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

