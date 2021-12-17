OCCHD Says Oklahoma County Is Below National Average Of COVID-19 Deaths

Officials at the Oklahoma City County health department said the high vaccination rate in the county is the main reason the death rate is low.

"Vaccinations without a doubt have been the key tool in helping to adjust things like the death rates and to reduce hospitalizations," said Keith Reed, the Interim Commissioner of Health.

That has been clearly seen in Oklahoma County where at least 90% of those eligible for the vaccine have received one dose.

According to data, from January first of 2021 to November 30th, Oklahoma county's death rate was 118.8 deaths per 100,000 people.

That is below Tulsa County's rate at about 140 deaths per 100,000 and the national average by almost 10, according to the CDC in that same time frame the United States' mortality rate was 127.9 deaths per 100,000 people.

"It has been a challenge," said Reed. "We don't have everyone vaccinated. There are some who have chosen not to get a vaccine and we respect those choices, but there is still risk out there."

The Oklahoma City County Health Department said that during that time only 28.6 deaths per 100,000 people were unvaccinated people and nationally

229.3 deaths per 100,000 were among the unvaccinated.

The City-County Health Department says they are concerned right now with the rising case rate and hospitalizations, even though both are much less than what we saw in late August.

They are encouraging everyone who is eligible for a booster to receive one.

To date OCCHD said 1.1 million vaccine doses have been given. In the county 65% of the population ages five and older is fully vaccinated.