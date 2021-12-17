ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

OCCHD Says Oklahoma County Is Below National Average Of COVID-19 Deaths

By Erica Rankin
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJtZR_0dPl83wR00

Officials at the Oklahoma City County health department said the high vaccination rate in the county is the main reason the death rate is low.

"Vaccinations without a doubt have been the key tool in helping to adjust things like the death rates and to reduce hospitalizations," said Keith Reed, the Interim Commissioner of Health.

That has been clearly seen in Oklahoma County where at least 90% of those eligible for the vaccine have received one dose.

According to data, from January first of 2021 to November 30th, Oklahoma county's death rate was 118.8 deaths per 100,000 people.

That is below Tulsa County's rate at about 140 deaths per 100,000 and the national average by almost 10, according to the CDC in that same time frame the United States' mortality rate was 127.9 deaths per 100,000 people.

"It has been a challenge," said Reed. "We don't have everyone vaccinated. There are some who have chosen not to get a vaccine and we respect those choices, but there is still risk out there."

The Oklahoma City County Health Department said that during that time only 28.6 deaths per 100,000 people were unvaccinated people and nationally

229.3 deaths per 100,000 were among the unvaccinated.

The City-County Health Department says they are concerned right now with the rising case rate and hospitalizations, even though both are much less than what we saw in late August.

They are encouraging everyone who is eligible for a booster to receive one.

To date OCCHD said 1.1 million vaccine doses have been given. In the county 65% of the population ages five and older is fully vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Coronavirus
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
Oklahoma County, OK
Health
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
County
Oklahoma County, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Reed
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Stay In Execution Granted For Death Row Inmate James Connington

The state and attorneys for death row inmate James Connington have agreed to stay his execution, and a federal judge in Oklahoma City just issued an order doing just that. He was originally scheduled for execution because he was one of six religious objectors who refused to list an alternative execution method while a challenge to the states lethal injection protocol moves forward. However, his attorneys and the state agree he thought he had submitted the alternative execution method.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Occhd#Interim#Cdc
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

US Adds Merck Pill As 2nd Easy-To-Use Drug Against COVID-19

U.S. health regulators on Thursday authorized the second pill against COVID-19, providing another easy-to-use medication to battle the rising tide of omicron infections. The Food and Drug Administration authorization comes one day after the agency cleared a competing drug from Pfizer. That pill is likely to become the first-choice treatment against the virus, thanks to its superior benefits and milder side effects.
PHARMACEUTICALS
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC To Get First QuikTrip Location

Oklahoma City is officially getting its first QuikTrip location. Oklahoma City Council approved plans for the gas station and convenience store at the Hefner and I-35 junction. That location is near Frontier City in northeast OKC. There is no official word on when this first metro location will plan to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
2K+
Followers
795
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy