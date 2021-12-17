ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandatory boosters: University of Delaware adds new vaccine requirement

 6 days ago
University of Delaware students have a new assignment over winter break: get a COVID vaccine booster. After a spike in cases on campus at the University of Delaware at the start of the semester in September, the school has reported less than 20 COVID-19 cases per week for much of the...

huntnewsnu.com

Northeastern to require booster vaccines for spring semester

In an email to students Thursday, Northeastern announced it would require students, faculty and staff to receive booster shots by Jan. 18, 2022, or seven days after they become eligible. This announcement follows similar decisions announced yesterday by the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Emerson College and Boston College to require...
EDUCATION
abc17news.com

California State University to require COVID-19 boosters

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The nation’s largest four-year university says it will require students, faculty and staff at its 23 campuses to get COVID-19 booster shots for the spring semester amid concerns about the highly contagious omicron variant. California State University announced the mandate Wednesday. The rule says those without medical or religious exemptions are required to get boosters by Feb. 28, or six months after the final dose of vaccination. The announcement comes a day after the University of California announced a similar mandate for its 10 campuses, saying that a COVID-19 booster shot is required under the existing UC policy that says students and staff must keep their vaccination status up to date.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

COVID Omicron Surge: UC Students May Begin January With Remote Learning

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — University of California students may be starting the January term with remote learning as part of a plan to stop the spread of the COVID omicron variant. UC President Dr. Michael V. Drake sent a letter to campus chancellors Tuesday morning directing each to implement a return-to-campus plan that “mitigates public health impacts, responds to the unique circumstances facing your campus, and maintains our teaching and research operations.” Drake said in the letter the directive may force individual campuses to begin the year with remote instruction to allow students go through a testing protocol as they return to instruction. “Given the differences in local conditions and campus operations across the University, the length of this remote instruction period may vary from campus to campus,” he said. The return-to-campus plan would incorporate a test, sequester, and retest model as described in the UC Health Coordinating Committee’s guidance for returning students. Chancellors were tasked with emphasizing the importance of preventive measures on campus including masking and avoiding large gatherings, particularly indoors, during the opening weeks of winter quarter or spring semester.
COLLEGES
Fox 46 Charlotte

Queens University of Charlotte to require COVID booster shots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Queens University of Charlotte will require students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster shot by February 15, school officials said Thursday. The Senior Leadership Team said the decision was made in preparation for the 2022 spring semester. “As we approach the end of the semester, we wanted […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
opb.org

University of Oregon will require boosters for students and employees

The University of Oregon announced on Monday it will require students, staff and faculty to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster. While details about the deadlines and uploading records have not yet been announced, university officials suggested on social media that students use the winter break as an opportunity to get their boosters before returning to campus.
COLLEGES
Delaware Online | The News Journal

University of Delaware and Delaware State students must get the COVID-19 booster shot before spring semester

The University of Delaware and Delaware State University are requiring students to receive a COVID-19 booster shot before the beginning of their spring semesters. The announcements came as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in the face of the widespread delta variant and the emerging omicron variant, both of which are more transmissible than earlier...
DELAWARE STATE
TheDailyBeast

ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
COLLEGES
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Delaware County Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine and Booster Update

The Centers for Disease Control has approved for teens aged 16 to 17 years to get a PFIZER COVID-19 booster shot. To provide additional vaccine availability in our community, Delaware County Public Health is now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12+ by appointment only. Call 563-927-7551 to schedule an appointment. Additional local options for the Pfizer vaccine include:
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
Daily Tar Heel

UNC announces updated COVID-19 policies for spring semester return

UNC announced updated COVID-19 policies in a campus-wide email Wednesday, as cases of the omicron variant rise across the country and in Orange County. As of now, classes for the spring semester will resume Jan. 10. The University will require prior-to-arrival testing for unvaccinated students and for all students living in residence halls regardless of their vaccination status.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
CBS Philly

Temple University Moves To Online Classes To Start To Spring Semester

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is moving to online classes for the first three weeks of the spring 2022 semester due to the significant increase of the COVID-19 omicron variant throughout the region and country, president Jason Wingard said Wednesday. Classes from Monday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 21 will be taught virtually. An update for the Temple community was shared today regarding COVID-19 safety protocols and the start of spring semester. Full info: https://t.co/BBNDldP9zS — Temple University (@TempleUniv) December 22, 2021 An assessment of the situation will be made during this period to determine the best course moving forward and will be driven by the requirement of the City of Philadelphia and the data and public health guidance available at this time, according to the university.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

13 hospitals closing departments, ending services

Several healthcare organizations have closed medical departments or ended services at facilities to shore up finances, focus on more in-demand services or address staffing shortages. Below are 13 closures or service endings announced, advanced or finalized in the last two months, as reported on by Becker's Hospital Review. 1. Mercyhealth...
HEALTH SERVICES
WHYY

‘Situation dire’ in hospitals as Delaware nears pandemic highs

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. Delaware health care leaders are sounding the alarm as record highs for daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are fast-approaching. The virus’ acceleration over the last seven weeks led Gov. John Carney to have two executives at...
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

As virus surges, Philadelphians scramble for at-home COVID-19 tests

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. At 11 o’clock Tuesday morning, Crystal Thomas sat in a beach chair outside the Lillian Marrero Library in Fairhill. She was one of almost 400 people who lined up in the near-freezing cold hoping to score the season’s hottest get — a rapid at-home COVID-19 test.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
