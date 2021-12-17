ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

FCC says four telecom firms will pay $6M to settle 911 probes

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Friday that four telecom providers will pay a total of $6 million to settle investigations into compliance with the agency’s 911 reliability rules during 2020 network outages.

AT&T, CenturyLink, now Lumen Technologies, Intrado, and Verizon Communications will implement compliance plans to ensure adherence to FCC emerency call rules. Lumen will pay $3.8 million, while Intrado will pay $1.75 million. AT&T will pay a total of $460,000 to settle two investigations, while Verizon will pay $274,000 settlement. (Reporting by David Shepardson)

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

AT&T and Verizon pay less than $1 million to settle FCC 911 outage investigations

Cellular outages aren’t that uncommon among US carriers and while they certainly affect our main way for communication, there’s another aspect affected by these outages: the ability to call 911. When that happens and carriers don’t handle things properly, FCC (Federal Communications Commission) kicks off investigations that often...
ECONOMY
knoxvilletimes.com

FCC settles with phone companies over failed 911 emergency calls

Four telephone companies have settled with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over failed 911 calls during ?network outages? in 2020, paying out over $6 million. The cause of the outages has not been made public. AT&T, Intrado, Verizon, and CenturyLink (now known as Lumen Technologies) have reached settlements with...
ECONOMY
The Verge

FCC settles with Verizon, AT&T, and others over failed 911 calls

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has reached settlements with AT&T, Verizon, Intrado, and CenturyLink (which now goes by Lumen Technologies) over investigations into failed 911 calls that occurred during network outages in 2020. The companies will pay a total of $6 million combined and also agreed to ensure compliance with the FCC’s 911 availability rules going forward.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WEAR

Mobile carriers shutting down 3G services, networks

Mobile carriers are shutting down 3G networks, making older cell phones unable to make or receive calls and texts -- including calls to 911, according to the FCC. 3G mobile phones as well as older 4G mobile phones that do not support VoLTE or HD Voice will be impacted by the shut down.
CELL PHONES
Seekingalpha.com

JPMorgan Chase to pay $200M to settle probes on employee communications

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) agrees to pay $200M to settle charges that it failed to maintain records when employees used their personal devices, including text messages, WhatsApp, and personal email accounts, to communicate with each other about business matters. JPMorgan (JPM) stock slips 0.6% in premarket trading. J.P. Morgan Securities agrees...
BUSINESS
KTVZ

Nikola agrees to pay $125 million fine to settle SEC probe

Nikola, the upstart electric truck maker, agreed to pay $125 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it let its founder, Trevor Milton, defraud investors. Milton still faces federal criminal charges as well as his own SEC charges. He resigned as executive chairman in September 2020 after an...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telecom#911#Verizon Communications#At T#Centurylink#Lumen Technologies#Intrado
Variety

European Commission Clears Discovery, WarnerMedia Merger

The European Commission has granted unconditional antitrust clearance of Discovery’s proposed acquisition of AT&T’s WarnerMedia business. “Approval from the European Commission is a key milestone toward completing our proposed transaction with AT&T,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, in a statement on Wednesday. “Today we move one important step closer to creating Warner Bros. Discovery, a premier entertainment company that will be one of the world’s leading investors in premium content and one positioned to serve consumers with what we believe will be the most complete content offering under one roof,” added Zaslav, who will serve as the CEO of...
BUSINESS
telecompetitor.com

Hearing Impaired Emergency Alerts Could Be Improved, FCC Says

The FCC is proposing to improve the visual clarity and accessibility of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) to enhance public notification, especially for those who are hearing impaired. The regulator uses testing and other methods in an attempt to provide notice to the public about emergencies, like the tornadoes that...
KENTUCKY STATE
Street.Com

Nikola to Pay $125M to Settle SEC Charges

Nikola (NKLA) - Get Nikola Corporation Report agreed to pay $125 million to settle civil charges that it misled investors about its technological advancements. Under the terms of the agreement, Nikola neither admits nor denies the findings of a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation. The Phoenix-based electric-vehicle maker will pay...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FCC
thefastmode.com

Deutsche Telekom Invests in Software-defined Telecom Infra Firm SignalWire

SignalWire, a pioneer in software-defined telecommunications infrastructure, last week announced that Telekom Innovation Pool (TIP) advised by DTCP has participated in its Series B round. TIP is Deutsche Telekom's strategic investment fund. Deutsche Telekom is the first European telecommunications carrier to invest in and partner with SignalWire. With a focus...
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: $1,400 Payments Only For Social Security Beneficiaries?

The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
BUSINESS
Jenn Leach

$2,000/month Stimulus in 2022?

Is there a chance of a stimulus payment of $2,000/month per household coming to the U.S. in 2022?. The Child Tax Credit ended in December with the final payment going out on December 15, 2021. There have been talks about it continuing into 2022 with up to $2,000 per month per household being available to those who are eligible.
CNBC

Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on Covid-19 concern

CES, which serves as an annual showcase of new trends and gadgets in the technology industry has attracted more than 180,000 people from around the world to a sprawling array of casinos and convention spaces in the past. Amazon and its smart-home unit Ring said they would not be onsite...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

254K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy