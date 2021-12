The picture books of 2021 have been beautiful, funny, emotional, and important — sometimes all within the same book. A few years ago, I started trying to read and buy more recently published picture books. I studied picture books in my master’s program about writing for children. I read them with my young students and the children of friends and family. And I’d always gravitated towards classic picture books I remembered from my childhood. Ones that had been published when I was a kid, or even when my mom was a kid.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO