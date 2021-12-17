ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walsall rogue landlords 'to be driven out of business'

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRogue landlords who subject tenants to squalid conditions in Walsall have been warned they will be driven out of business. Since April 2018, the council has issued 131 legal notices against landlords, with 17 progressing to fines adding up to almost £114,000. Its cabinet has agreed a refreshed...

