Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood Studio Purchased by Tencent

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurtle Rock Studios, which is the developer behind Left 4 Dead, and more recently, Back 4 Blood, has today been acquired by Tencent. The move is a bit of a surprising one, but it continues to show that the Chinese conglomerate, which also has controlling stakes in companies such as Riot...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

PlayStation Discounts One of the Best Fighting Games Ever to Only $3

As part of its year-end Holiday sale, PlayStation has discounted one of the best fighting games of all-time to a mere $3. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Injustice 2, which is the latest DC fighting game from developer NetherRealm Studios. Even though the game is getting quite old at this point as it launched all the way back in 2017, this current deal is almost too good to pass up for those who potentially haven't snagged it for themselves yet.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and other sites stop working

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and several other leading sites appear to have gone down briefly amid a widespread internet outage.Website health monitor Down Detector registered thousands of reports of the websites not working.It is not immediately clear what the issue is, though problems were also impacting Amazon Web Services, which hosts a number of high-profile sites and platforms.Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and popular video game Rocket League were also was hit by the issues, which come just three days before Christmas.The issue appears to have been relatively short lived, with service resuming within 30 minutes of the reports first appearing on Wednesday afternoon. Read More Amazon Ring working on doorbells that detect people by their skin and smellSome of the world’s biggest websites just brokeLarge parts of the internet are breaking
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Reportedly Getting Popular RPG Very Soon

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners will soon be able to enjoy a popular RPG meets third-person shooter, or at least that's what a new leak has revealed. Many games don't release on the Nintendo Switch, but come to the platform later via port. This is a common sequence and it's one that's about to repeat again with Remnant: From the Ashes, one of 2019's sleeper hits from developer Gunfire Games and publisher Perfect World Entertainment.
VIDEO GAMES
#Blood#Epic Games#Turtle Rock Studios#Chinese#Riot Games#Dlc
ComicBook

New Far Cry Game Is Free for Some

Far Cry 6 players on all platforms -- minus Google Stadia and Amazon Luna -- can now download the latest Far Cry release for free, or at least some Far Cry 6 players on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5 can download it for free, courtesy of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass. Ubisoft has finally released the "Classic Edition" of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon via the PC and both generations of the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. To buy the game, you will need to fork over $15 to Ubisoft, unless you're an owner of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, which not only comes with all of the game's released and upcoming DLC, but comes with a free copy of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for January 2022 Reportedly Revealed

The list of new PlayStation Plus free games that are set to arrive in January 2022 have seemingly been revealed. While PS Plus subscribers still have a little under two weeks left to redeem the free titles that have come to the service for December 2021, a number of members have already started to wonder what the first lineup of the new year might have in store. Luckily, it seems as though we now have our answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Rockstar Games Makes 5 Games Free for Limited Time

Rockstar Games -- the developer behind games and series like Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and Bully -- have made five games free for a limited time, but there are some catches. The first catch is the bigger of the two, and it's that only one of these five games can be downloaded. In other words, five games are free, but you can only choose one. The other catch is that this is via the Rockstar Launcher, so it's limited to PC only. If you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Serirs X, you're out of luck. It's also worth noting that these games aren't free forever. This offer is only available until January 5. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep, but you only have until January 5 to pick your game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Receive Surprising Free PS5 Upgrade

PlayStation Plus has revealed that it's soon going to give subscribers the ability to upgrade a popular PlayStation 4 game to its PlayStation 5 iteration for no cost whatsoever. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Final Fantasy VII Remake, which was a free title that came to PS Plus earlier this year for PS4. While those who bought Final Fantasy VII Remake were able to upgrade to the game's PS5 version for no cost upon its release earlier this summer, Square Enix revealed that those who solely owned the title via PS Plus would instead have to pay for this cross-generation upgrade. Luckily, that will no longer be the case.
VIDEO GAMES
Country
China
rockpapershotgun.com

Back 4 Blood developers Turtle Rock have been bought by Tencent

Chinese game developer-gobbler Tencent have acquired Slamfire, the parent company of Back 4 Blood developers Turtle Rock Studios. In a statement about the acquisition, Turtle Rock say that "the Back 4 Blood franchise is here to stay and we will be working on it well into the future." "By joining...
BUSINESS
gamepressure.com

Tencent Acquires Back 4 Blood Devs, Promises Creative Independence

Tencent has acquired another studio. This time the Chinese giant decided to buy out Turtle Rock Studios, the creators of Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood. Chinese corporation Tencent Holdings Limited has acquired yet another development studio. After Bloober Team, Yager, Klei Entertainment and Digital Extremes - and partly also Dontnod Entertainment and Bohemia Interactive - the corporation became interested in the devs of Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood, i.e. the California-based Turtle Rock Studios. In the years 2008-2010, this developer was a subsidiary of Valve.
BUSINESS
mxdwn.com

Tencent Has Acquired Turtle Rock Studios

Chinese powerhouse Tencent is making another major move in the video game industry. This time it’s another acquisition, something that they’ve been venturing in for the past few years. Their newest purchase is an American developer, Turtle Rock Studios, who is just coming off of a fairly successful launch of their newest IP, Back 4 Blood. The announcement was made jointly, with Turtle Rock Studios stating that while they will become a part of Tencent, they will still maintain its independence when it comes to their operations.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

PlayStation Acquires Studio Behind One of the World's Most Popular Games

The gaming division of Delight Works, which is the team responsible for Fate/Grand Order, has been purchased by Aniplex. Prior to the purchase, the gaming division will be turned into a separate company, which will then become a wholly owned subsidiary of Aniplex, which in turn is owned by Sony. Aniplex has been the publisher of the game since it first released, but now the game and its developer will be owned by Sony. It's a bit early to say for certain, but this could indicate that the company is looking to make big moves in the mobile gaming department. At this time, it's unclear how expensive the purchase will be.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Back 4 Blood is “here to stay” after the devs get acquired by Tencent

Chinese conglomerate Tencent already owns a sizable chunk of the international game industry, and today it’s picked up a little bit more. The megacorporation has announced its acquisition of Slamfire, Inc., the parent company of Turtle Rock Studios. Turtle Rock is the studio behind Back 4 Blood, Evolve, and the original Left 4 Dead.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Tencent Buys Back 4 Blood Developer Turtle Rock, Adding to One of the World's Biggest Gaming Portfolios

Chinese media company Tencent has made a new studio acquisition, buying the parent company, Samfire Inc, of Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock, and increasing its massive hold on the gaming industry. Turtle Rock’s studio will continue operating independently in California, but the acquisition is just the latest in Tencent’s ever-growing portfolio.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

New PS5 Leak Has Nostalgic PS1 Fans Very Excited

A new PS5 leak has hardcore PS1 and PS2 fans excited as it indicates a classic PlayStation series from yesteryear is finally being revived, courtesy of the PS5. There are several games and series that define the PS1 and PS2, but not many more than Twisted Metal, which has been dormant since 2012, but it looks like it's finally coming off the ice. The prospect of this alone is enough to have many PlayStation fans excited, but there's a hang-up prventing the hype train from completely taking off.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Back 4 Blood dev bought by Chinese tech giant Tencent

Chinese tech giant Tencent, which already owns League of Legends developer Riot Games, Supercell, and Funcom, and has stakes in Epic Games, Activision Blizzard, and Ubisoft, is buying Turtle Rock Studios, the developer of Back 4 Blood and Evolve. Tencent and Turtle Rock announced the acquisition Friday, saying that the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Tencent-Backed Voodoo Targets Mobile Blockchain Video Games

Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) -backed mobile video game maker and publisher, Voodoo is preparing to offer non-fungible tokens with plans to open a blockchain division next year, Bloomberg reports. Voodoo looks to invest over $200 million to develop the technology. Known for its easy-to-play offerings like “Paper.io” and “Helix...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Tencent Acquires Back 4 Blood Developer’s Parent Company

Tencent has announced its acquisition of Slamfire, the parent company of Turtle Rock Studios which recently released Back 4 Blood. The California-based developer will join Tencent but contain to operate independently with co-founders Phil Robb and Chris Ashton still in charge of operations. Turtle Rock Studios president and general manager...
BUSINESS
cogconnected.com

Back 4 Blood Just Got a Big Update

Back 4 Blood Gets Festive With New Holiday Themed Cosmetics and More. Back 4 Blood just got a free update that added tons of new content to the game and a seasonal event as well. Turtle Rock Studios released the free update earlier today. Back 4 Blood is a zombie...
VIDEO GAMES
Front Office Sports

Tencent-Backed Mobile Game Maker to Invest $200M in NFTs

Voodoo, a mobile video game developer and publisher backed by Tencent, plans to invest more than $200 million to launch a blockchain division that will offer NFTs, according to Bloomberg. Known for mobile titles “Helix Jump” and “Paper.io,” the Paris-based company plans to integrate a system that rewards players with...
VIDEO GAMES

