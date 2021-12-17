ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

1 Hurt In DC Shooting, Gunmen Sought: Police

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
The men accused of shooting another man in D.C. on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

Police are looking for two men accused of shooting another man in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department's seventh district were called around 10:15 a.m. to the 1300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast, where they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

