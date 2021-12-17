Police identify victim in deadly Stratford shooting early Friday morning

A shooting in Stratford early Friday morning left one person dead and another in critical condition.

The shooting is Stratford's first homicide of the year.

Cesar Silverio arrived at work to find part of busy Barnum Avenue blocked off and a homicide scene on Light Street nearby.

"We saw the body being lifted. Very unfortunate to see that," said Silverio.

Stratford police responded to the area around 1 a.m. after a call about possible shots fired. There, they found two victims outside.

"One was down, and unfortunately he was pronounced dead at the scene. And there was a female victim who was transported to a local hospital for treatment," said Capt. Frank Eannotti.

Evidence markers lined the sidewalk as investigators got to work piecing together what happened and why.

Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Tykeem Jones from Bridgeport.

"We're looking at it as an isolated incident. It's not like anybody in the public is in danger right now," said Eannotti.

After officers wrapped up on scene, a friend of the victim came and made a memorial, using candles to spell out Ty.

Police say some sort of dispute led to the shooting. They've collected security video from places nearby and are now following up on leads.

"Hopefully, we can come up with some answers soon," Eannotti said.

If anyone has any information concerning the shooting, please contact the Stratford Police Department confidential tip line 203-375-8477 or the TIP411 phone app. The investigators can be reached at 203-381-2098 (Detective Torres) and 203-385-4125 (Detective Policano).