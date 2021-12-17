Melania Trump Makes Surprise Christmas Visit in Unexpected Shoes and Nautical Stripes for US Coast Guards

Melania Trump proves that she doesn’t have to wear heels to be stylish with her latest look.

The former first lady wore a chic and comfy outfit today while having an early Christmas visit with the U.S. Coast Guard. For the ensemble, Trump wore a white slightly oversized blazer that had statement-making buttons on the sides. Under it, she wore a black and white horizontal striped long-sleeve top. She paired these garments with tapered blue jeans. Trump accessorized with big, square-shaped sunglasses and a slinky gray scarf.

Shoe-wise, Trump slipped on a pair of black flats that perfectly complemented her casual vibe.

When it comes to Trump’s typical style, she dons a range of classic silhouettes. She places an emphasis on clothing that’s comfortable while making a strong impression. During former president Donald Trump’s term, Melania demonstrated an affinity for flowy dresses, tailored separates, structured pieces and intricate outerwear. And for shoes, she typically opted for sleek pumps , boots of all types , and powerful sandals.

For big events, Trump embraced creative designs from brands like Hervé Pierre, Dolce & Gabbana, Manolo Blahnik, Badgley Mischka and Diane Von Furstenberg.

Trump is no stranger to the fashion industry and, in fact, in her younger years, was a model who worked with agencies mainly in Europe.

