ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Melania Trump Makes Surprise Christmas Visit in Unexpected Shoes and Nautical Stripes for US Coast Guards

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UMWf_0dPl6YcN00

Melania Trump proves that she doesn’t have to wear heels to be stylish with her latest look.

The former first lady wore a chic and comfy outfit today while having an early Christmas visit with the U.S. Coast Guard. For the ensemble, Trump wore a white slightly oversized blazer that had statement-making buttons on the sides. Under it, she wore a black and white horizontal striped long-sleeve top. She paired these garments with tapered blue jeans. Trump accessorized with big, square-shaped sunglasses and a slinky gray scarf.

Shoe-wise, Trump slipped on a pair of black flats that perfectly complemented her casual vibe.

When it comes to Trump’s typical style, she dons a range of classic silhouettes. She places an emphasis on clothing that’s comfortable while making a strong impression. During former president Donald Trump’s term, Melania demonstrated an affinity for flowy dresses, tailored separates, structured pieces and intricate outerwear. And for shoes, she typically opted for sleek pumps , boots of all types , and powerful sandals.

For big events, Trump embraced creative designs from brands like Hervé Pierre, Dolce & Gabbana, Manolo Blahnik, Badgley Mischka and Diane Von Furstenberg.

Trump is no stranger to the fashion industry and, in fact, in her younger years, was a model who worked with agencies mainly in Europe.

Pop on a pair of black flats and add a touch of refinement to your looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMntl_0dPl6YcN00
CREDIT: Rothy's

To Buy: Rothy’s The Flat, $125 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awBOR_0dPl6YcN00
CREDIT: Kate Spade

To Buy: Kate Spade Claudia Flats, $89 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VwHh_0dPl6YcN00
CREDIT: Madewell

To Buy: Madewell The Cory Flat in Leather, $80 .

Flip through the gallery to see all of the shoes Melania Trump wore in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Melania Trump Launches NFT Artwork Inspired By Her Own Eyes

Melania Trump is joining the technology world, following her tenure as First Lady of the United States. In her first public project since the end of her FLOTUS tenure, Trump has announced that she’s selling a “Melania’s Vision” NFT in partnership with Parler. A Non-fungible token (NFT) is a digital item or entity such as GIFs, drawings or even items within video games. “Melania’s Vision” features digital watwercolor-esque artwork of a set of blue eyes by Marc-Antoine Coulon, inspired by Trump’s own. The piece can be purchased from a limited period of December 16-31 for $150 from Trump’s own website. The artwork...
POTUS
Footwear News

Melania Trump Goes Elegant in Blue Midi Dress & Pointy Tan Pumps for Thanksgiving Charity Event

Melania Trump kept to her go-to silhouettes for a charity outing on Wednesday. The former first lady posed for photos wearing a sleek blue button-down midi dress that featured long sleeves and was accessorized with a tan belt. For footwear, she had on pointed toe suede pumps in deep tan with sand-colored cap toes. The shoes streamlined her outfit while adding to its classic nature, as similar pairs can be worn with a range of outfits throughout the year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melania Trump Stylebook (@melaniatrump.style) The Palm Beach, Fla., resident, who permanently relocated from...
POTUS
Footwear News

Jill Biden Arrives at White House in Versatile Suede Ankle Boots, Stockings & Midi Dress After Weekend Getaway

First lady, Jill Biden knows how to step out in style. Alongside President Joe Biden, she returned to the White House in Washington, D.C., after a weekend trip to Wilmington, Del., in a head-to-toe black ensemble. Biden sported an almost ankle-length wool coat over a long black dress. She paired the look with dark black stockings and curled her blond locs in slight waves. Biden completed her look with black ankle boots. The shoe style was complete with a chunky heel and a long zipper on the back. Her footwear choice is a popular option during the colder months. In November, the educator recently...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Manolo Blahnik
Person
Kate Spade
Person
Donald Trump
CBS News

Former first lady Melania Trump launches her own NFT endeavor

Former first lady Melania Trump used an interesting hashtag on Twitter this week: #MelaniaNFT. NFT – or non-fungible token – is a unique proof of ownership over digital assets, including art and video clips. And Mrs. Trump is breaking into the blockchain technology space with her own NFT venture.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Melania Trump announces NFT venture

NEW YORK (AP) — In exchange for a cryptocurrency token, you can own a digital watercolor painting of Melania Trump’s eyes. The former first lady launched a venture this week selling NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, on her website in exchange for a Solan token, currently valued around $180 each.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Gives Donald Trump's Pandemic Christmas Parties The Perfect Name

Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday was so nostalgic for the pandemic Christmas parties hosted by Donald Trump’s White House that he gave them a name. (Watch the video below.) The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host noted that while many businesses have resumed traditional holiday soirees this year, President Joe Biden’s White House is taking a more cautious approach amid the latest coronavirus surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Shoes#Us Coast Guards#The U S Coast Guard#Instagram#Dolce Gabbana#Madewell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

Social media users knock WH Christmas decorations as colorless, ‘ugly’

First lady Jill Biden’s holiday decorations drew some jeers Monday, with one user wondering, “Where’s the color?,” another slamming the White House Christmas tree as “ugly” and a third pining for the more glitzy touch of Biden’s predecessor, Melania Trump. The first lady tweeted a photo of the 18-foot-tall Fraser...
POTUS
Newsweek

Donald Trump's 'Bizarre' Meeting: Cursing, Screaming, Swedish Meatballs

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. December 18 was a typical day in Donald Trump's Oval Office, more chaos than order, more free-wheeling talk show than White House decorum, more a scene from the bunker than some diabolical battle plan. The constantly tweeting president had barely been out in public in six weeks: he'd given up on governing and had narrowed his circle of contacts, creating his own echo chamber of encouragement and canned applause.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Footwear News

Footwear News

73K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy