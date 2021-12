The St. Cloud V.A. wants veterans to give the gift of health to themselves this holiday season. Whole Health Director Dr. Sean O'Mara and Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. joined me on WJON today. O'Mara says veterans should reduce or eliminate processed foods from their diet and exercise more to improve their health. He says sprinting can be a great exercise for veterans. O'Mara says that is something that veterans should work up to starting with stretching and walking before incorporating sprinting in their workouts.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO