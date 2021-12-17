Roger Stone pleads Fifth to each question in Jan. 6 committee deposition

R oger Stone, a longtime ally and adviser to former President Donald Trump, appeared before the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on Friday and asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in response to every question asked.

In an email from his legal defense fund asking for donations to help with his legal expenses, Stone said he took the Fifth Amendment “not because I have done anything wrong — but because I recognize the whole thing as an elaborate trap.”

“Considering that I was not present on the Ellipse, did not march to the Capitol and was not at the Capitol and know nothing whatsoever about the illegal events that day it is obvious that this is just another transparent attempt by Trump hating lunatic Adam Schiff to frame me in some transparent process crime by twisting my words and leaking a distorted version of whatever I might say under oath,” Stone wrote.

Leaving the House office building after a brief meeting with the committee, Stone confirmed to reporters that he did indeed take the Fifth Amendment for all questions, accusing House Democrats of having a “long history of fabricating perjury charges on the basis of comments that are innocuous, material, or irrelevant.”

He flashed the victory sign, his signature gesture made famous by former President Richard Nixon, just before he got in a car to leave.

The select committee subpoenaed Stone in November, saying he was originally scheduled to speak at the Ellipse rally on Jan. 6 and following reports that he used members of the Oath Keepers's far-right militia as personal security guards, “several of whom” were reportedly involved with the Capitol attack.

The fundraising email from Stone claimed that responding to the subpoena will cost him $35,000, with travel to and from Washington and security protection costing $10,000 and his lawyers costing another $25,000.

In 2020, Stone was convicted of obstructing a congressional inquiry and lying to investigators in an investigation stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election. Trump later gave Stone a full presidential pardon.

