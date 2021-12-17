Frederick safe ride program providing free rides home on New Year’s Eve

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The SOS Safe Ride program of Frederick County will be furthering its anti-drunk driving initiative by providing all rides home for absolutely free during New Year’s Eve for the seventh year in a row.

Drunk driving is a reprehensible crime that claims the lives of thousands of people each year, and it

only gets worse during heightened times of binge drinking, namely the holidays. Frederick’s only anti-drunk driving nonprofit organization, SOS Safe Ride, takes this very seriously, but more importantly,

aims to be the change that they want to see in their community.

“We’re going to make sure that even though it’s already no excuse that you can’t even think of one,” Founder Wayne Dorsey explained. “So we make sure that every single person can get home regardless of if they use an Uber or they have asked a friend to be a designated driver or if they use SOS Safe Ride and get their car home as well.”

The program couldn’t be simpler, simply call for a ride or download the app. Two of their trained

volunteer designated drivers will arrive within minutes. One driver will drive you home in your vehicle,

while the other follows behind. They will park your car in the driveway, return your keys to you, and

they’re off to save another life on the night where we need them most.

This program is Frederick County exclusive, available all year round, and most importantly, it’s free on

New Year’s Eve. Contact the SOS Safe Ride program at 240-722-7422 when you are ready to head home or simply download the SOS Safe Ride app, available on all app stores.

