ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Frederick safe ride program providing free rides home on New Year’s Eve

By Skyler Sales
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qqo7w_0dPl5foN00

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The SOS Safe Ride program of Frederick County will be furthering its anti-drunk driving initiative by providing all rides home for absolutely free during New Year’s Eve for the seventh year in a row.

Drunk driving is a reprehensible crime that claims the lives of thousands of people each year, and it
only gets worse during heightened times of binge drinking, namely the holidays. Frederick’s only anti-drunk driving nonprofit organization, SOS Safe Ride, takes this very seriously, but more importantly,
aims to be the change that they want to see in their community.

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign underway across Virginia

“We’re going to make sure that even though it’s already no excuse that you can’t even think of one,” Founder Wayne Dorsey explained. “So we make sure that every single person can get home regardless of if they use an Uber or they have asked a friend to be a designated driver or if they use SOS Safe Ride and get their car home as well.”

The program couldn’t be simpler, simply call for a ride or download the app. Two of their trained
volunteer designated drivers will arrive within minutes. One driver will drive you home in your vehicle,
while the other follows behind. They will park your car in the driveway, return your keys to you, and
they’re off to save another life on the night where we need them most.

This program is Frederick County exclusive, available all year round, and most importantly, it’s free on
New Year’s Eve. Contact the SOS Safe Ride program at 240-722-7422 when you are ready to head home or simply download the SOS Safe Ride app, available on all app stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

Related
WDVM 25

Christmas bicycles may just be a little more expensive this year

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Every Christmas, bicycles are a popular gift around the tree. This season, getting that bike may be a challenge. During the pandemic, so many households had cabin fever and the demand for bikes skyrocketed; now there are supply chain issues. A local retailer says that if you want Santa to deliver […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Man arrested for Silver Spring murder in Colonial Heights, Virginia

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WDVM) — Police from multiple jurisdictions and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a 43-year-old man in Virginia for a murder that took place in Silver Spring, Md. on Nov. 30. U.S. Marshals and Colonial Heights Police assisted Montgomery County Police in arresting Tremayne Middleton Dorsey, 43, on Dec. 22 in Colonial Heights. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Traffic
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Frederick County, MD
Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Maryland Sports
WDVM 25

Sterling DryHome Roofing gifts new roof to family in need

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) – Sterling’s DryHome Roofing provided a local family with a brand-new roof for the holiday season. The company holds a “Free roof for the holidays” program every year, and leaders say this year was special because the roof is going to a family in need. The Moorhouse family is the lucky family […]
STERLING, VA
WDVM 25

Religious Coalition of Frederick County closes office out of caution

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to the Religious Coalition of Frederick County Maryland, out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, the Coalition offices will be closed starting Thursday. Organizers said that they will make a decision to reopen on Jan. 10, 2022. However, residents can still contact the organization for services at […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Sos Safe Ride#Drive Sober#Wdvm25 Dcw50
WDVM 25

Frederick “Crisis Car” program receives funding

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department’s “Crisis Car” program is helping residents after receiving funds from the department of justice. The program, which pairs officers with mental health professionals to respond to behavioral situations where law enforcement is not necessary, received more than $280,000 in federal funding. “There’s a significant issue in suffering […]
FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
WDVM 25

Metro is pausing the 7000-series railcar return to service

(WDVM) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is pausing the return of additional 7000-series railcars to passenger service, Metro announced on Thursday, December 23. General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Wiedefeld said the pause is due to a WMATA ordering a new regime of daily inspections for the 7000-series. The Chief Safety […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Frederick County, Md. COVID-19 update

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health experienced a system crash, making it hard for counties to keep track of COVID-19 data. The Frederick County Health Department was unable to confirm the number of new cases or deaths due to COVID.  On December 20, 2021, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) resumed […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

House of former Va. Gov. Chuck Robb catches fire early Wednesday

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — A house belonging to former Governor Chuck Robb caught fire early Wednesday morning. The fire started on the first floor of the home according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue (FCFRD), before spreading to the second floor of the large home. There were two people inside, and they were transported to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

Christmas market showcases local artists in Berkeley County

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — With Christmas in just a few days, there may still be things on your gift list that Santa’s elves can’t make, but local artists in Berkeley County can. Tucked away in the heart of downtown Martinsburg is Saint Nick’s Market which is home to artists from all across the Eastern Panhandle. […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WDVM 25

D.C. Firefighter reunited with mother and twin babies he saved

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A District of Columbia firefighter was reunited with a mother and two twin babies he saved at the end of June 2020. Firefighter Paramedic Dan Lottes got to hug and play with the twin boys and see the mother on Wednesday, December 22, at a District firehouse. When Lottes was called to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Metro experiencing bus driver shortage impacting commutes

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Tuesday, Metro shared that they are experiencing a shortage of drivers that may affect riders’ commutes. Metro is warning that bus routes are experiencing delays and wait times due to drivers being quarantined and many unfiled bus driver positions.  Starting Dec 26th, more changes will come to nearly 50 routes across […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy