WATCH: Waitress gifted $1,900 tip in random act of kindness

A n IHOP waitress in Virginia was gifted a $1,900 tip Wednesday for "exceptional service" after a group of 19 diners each left a $100 bill.

The group went to an Ashburn, Virginia, IHOP with the mission of having breakfast and making someone's day, according to a report .



A waitress named Rosa was on the receiving end of the act of random kindness.

"I have the best friends in the world," one of the diners said in a Facebook post.

"Our wonderful waitress ... got a $1900 tip. I can't stop smiling!" Tanya Johnson, another diner, said in her post.



Johnson's post included a video of the moment Rosa received the tip.

The waitress placed her hand over her heart and thanked the group as the diners applauded and chanted "exceptional service" and wished her a "merry Christmas ."

Leaving large tips has become a more frequent occurrence this holiday season, as many waiters and waitresses have struggled during the pandemic.

Just weeks ago, Roxanna Salinas, a waitress at the Silver Diner in Columbia, Maryland , was reduced to tears after receiving a $910 tip.

Her family in El Salvador was overjoyed after hearing the news, Salinas said.

"My mom was crying. She was so happy. She said, 'God bless you, daughter!' I feel so blessed. It doesn't make me a millionaire. But it's something to make you feel appreciated," she said.

