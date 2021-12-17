ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashburn, VA

WATCH: Waitress gifted $1,900 tip in random act of kindness

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

A n IHOP waitress in Virginia was gifted a $1,900 tip Wednesday for "exceptional service" after a group of 19 diners each left a $100 bill.

The group went to an Ashburn, Virginia, IHOP with the mission of having breakfast and making someone's day, according to a report .


A waitress named Rosa was on the receiving end of the act of random kindness.

WATCH: BIDEN AND WHITE HOUSE MAKE MASSIVE ERRORS DURING MEDAL OF HONOR PRESENTATION

"I have the best friends in the world," one of the diners said in a Facebook post.

"Our wonderful waitress ... got a $1900 tip. I can't stop smiling!" Tanya Johnson, another diner, said in her post.


Johnson's post included a video of the moment Rosa received the tip.

The waitress placed her hand over her heart and thanked the group as the diners applauded and chanted "exceptional service" and wished her a "merry Christmas ."

Leaving large tips has become a more frequent occurrence this holiday season, as many waiters and waitresses have struggled during the pandemic.

Just weeks ago, Roxanna Salinas, a waitress at the Silver Diner in Columbia, Maryland , was reduced to tears after receiving a $910 tip.

Her family in El Salvador was overjoyed after hearing the news, Salinas said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"My mom was crying. She was so happy. She said, 'God bless you, daughter!' I feel so blessed. It doesn't make me a millionaire. But it's something to make you feel appreciated," she said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Washington, VA
Ashburn, VA
Restaurants
City
Ashburn, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
State
Maryland State
Local
Virginia Restaurants
State
Washington State
Ashburn, VA
Society
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Ashburn, VA
Food & Drinks
Ashburn, VA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waitresses#Random Act Of Kindness#Ihop#Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy