Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose for the third straight month in November, driven by strong demand, low mortgage rates and intense competition for a relatively low number of properties on the market. Existing homes sales rose 1.9% last month from October to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6.46 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. That was below the 6.51 million units that economists had been expecting, according to FactSet. Sales fell 2% from November last year, when they surged as buyers who had held off during the early days of the pandemic jumped back into...

