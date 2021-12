A new study finds New Jersey is at the top of the heap, ranked number one, when it comes to having the worst business tax climate in the nation. Janelle Cammenga, a policy analyst with the nonpartisan Tax Foundation, says the report looks at every state in America and “no surprise to you or to most folks in New Jersey I’m sure, New Jersey once again ranks 50th due to its combination of high rates and complex tax structure.”

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO