ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Strictly Come Dancing: Who are the previous winners and where are they now?

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35jh3C_0dPl4XfE00

The Strictly Come Dancing final is upon us, with a new celebrity set to lift the Glitterball trophy and join the show’s hall of fame.

On Saturday (18 December), Rose Ayling-Ellis or John Whaite will become the 2021 Strictly champion, after fellow finalist AJ Odudu was forced to pull out of the competition today (17 December) after sustaining a foot injury.

Whoever wins will be taking over from last season’s winner Bill Bailey and joining an illustrious cast of dance divas.

Read below to see the previous Strictly winners and what they’ve been up to since the show…

Natasha Kaplinsky (Spring 2004)

Strictly ’s first season would be virtually unrecognisable to new viewers now – there were only eight contestants and the judges sat shoved together on a tiny panel. The series also aired in the spring. The first winner was BBC Breakfast host Kaplinsky, who with Brendan Cole (who appeared on the show for 15 series) impressed the judges the most – although not that much, as no 10s were given all season. Kaplinsky still works as a presenter and an ambassador for a number of charities.

Jill Halfpenny (Autumn 2004)

It took two series for Strictly to find its feet, with the show’s first real “wow” moment coming in the form of Halfpenny and partner Darren Bennett’s sensational jive to “I’m Still Standing”. It showed that the show could turn its contestants into genuinely amazing dancers, and earned the first perfect 40 from the judges in the final. Halfpenny has continued acting, most recently appearing in the Channel 5 series The Drowning .

Darren Gough (2005)

Reality TV loves an underdog and cricketer Gough filled that role when he joined the cast of Strictly 2005. But the sportsman turned out to be surprisingly light on his feet and won over the public’s hearts together with his partner Lilia Kopylova. He was recently named as Yorkshire’s managing director of cricket and presents his own show on TalkSport.

Mark Ramprakash (2006)

The second in a cricket-playing double bill of winners, Ramprakash was responsible for one of the most shocking Strictly moments of all time, after his microphone got caught up in partner Karen Hardy’s dress mid-salsa and they had to stop their routine. Luckily, redemption came in the final, when the duo performed the dance perfectly and won the whole show. Ramprakash now works as a batting coach for England’s cricket team.

Alesha Dixon (2007)

Partnered with Matthew Cutler, Misteeq singer Dixon wowed the judges from her first appearance on Strictly and ended up beating out Matt Di Angelo and Gethin Jones to win the season. The show relaunched Dixon’s music career, bringing us the bop that is “The Boy Does Nothing”. It also landed her a controversial one-season stint on the judging panel where she replaced Arlene Phillips. She later moved over to Britain’s Got Talent , where she still serves as a judge.

Tom Chambers (2008)

Strictly series six will mostly be remembered for John Sergeant, who ended up removing himself from the competition after the viewers loved watching him drag his partner across the floor so much he worried he may win the whole thing. But throughout the series, eventual winner Chambers cemented his own title as a king of the ballroom with partner Camilla Dallerup. He was one of the first Strictly contestants to use the show to pivot to musical theatre, appearing in Top Hat in 2011 and Crazy for You in 2017.

Chris Hollins (2009)

Hollins and Ola Jordan were known as the pocket rockets during their appearance on Strictly, when they beat Ali Bastian and Ricky Whittle to the top spot after scoring 40 points for their amazing Bugsy Malone Charleston. Now, Hollins mostly presents golf programming on TV.

Kara Tointon (2010)

EastEnders star Tointon will go down in history as one of the best dancers to ever appear on Strictly – her and Artem Chigvintsev’s rumba, Argentine tango and paso doble are still wildly impressive to this day. In recent years, Tointon has predominantly performed on the stage, appearing in productions at the Royal Shakespeare Company and Theatre Royal Bath. She also played Kate Middleton this year in The Windsors: Endgame .

Harry Judd (2011)

2011 was the golden era of reality TV and the McFly boys were dominating, with Dougie Poynter being named King of the Jungle over on I’m A Celebrity weeks before drummer Judd lifted the Glitterball trophy with Aliona Vilani. Unfortunately, their bandmate Tom Fletcher had less luck on the show this series. Judd still performs with the band, who just finished touring the UK once again.

Louis Smith (2012)

Fresh off the back of Olympic success, Smith was already a much-loved face by the British public when he joined Strictly . The athlete was never afraid to incorporate his impressive gymnastic ability into his routines, most famously in his final showdance to Take That’s “Rule the World”. He’s also pivoted to musical theatre since leaving the show and can currently be seen appearing on the UK tour of Bring it On: The Musical .

Abbey Clancy (2013)

Model and WAG-about-town Clancy was the first celebrity to dance with now- Strictly favourite AljaÅ¾ Škorjanec. She helped him tango to victory in 2013, when they scored two perfect 40s across the series. Now, she continues to model and is also an ambassador for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Caroline Flack (2014)

Flack’s win on Strictly carries extra poignancy following her tragic death, but during her time on the show, she and Pasha Kovalev produced some jawdropping performances. The duo scored a rare perfect 120 points in the final. After Strictly , she presented the rebooted series of Love Island and also worked in musical theatre, starring in productions of Crazy for You and Chicago . Flack died by suicide in February 2020.

Jay McGuiness (2015)

Three years after she first won the show, Vilani once again waved her magic wand over a boyband member to become the first pro dancer to lift the Glitterball trophy twice. She and The Wanted’s McGuiness had it in the bag from week three, when their Pulp Fiction jive scored them the earliest ever Strictly 10 and earned them the title for the coolest dance ever. McGuiness went on to appear opposite fellow Strictly finalist Kimberly Walsh in Sleepless (a musical version of Sleepless in Seattle ) and reunited with his Wanted bandmates earlier this year.

Ore Oduba (2016)

Few male celebrities on Strictly have embraced the ballroom world quite like Oduba, who went from underdog to winning the show in 2016 with Joanne Clifton. After hosting the Strictly live tour, the TV presenter also used Strictly to kickstart a musical theatre career, appearing in the Grease UK tour, Jason Manford’s musical Curtains , and played Brad in the UK tour of The Rocky Horror Show .

Joe McFadden (2017)

As the first series to air following the death of past presenter Bruce Forsyth, Strictly 2017 took some time for fans to get used to. But they ended up falling in love with the cast and its eventual winners, actor McFadden and partner Katya Jones. While McFadden was doing theatre long before Strictly came knocking, he too returned to the craft and recently appeared in the UK tour of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert .

Stacey Dooley (2018)

Investigative reporter Dooley wasn’t initially a frontrunner to win Strictly , but her improvement from the show’s beginning to end helped her take home the trophy. Since the season aired, she’s continued presenting for TV and has continued in a relationship with her dance partner Kevin Clifton.

Kelvin Fletcher (2019)

Given his impact on the series, it’s easy to forget that Kelvin Fletcher wasn’t supposed to appear on Strictly (he was brought in to replace Jamie Laing after he injured himself at the launch show). It turned out to be a blessing in disguise for professional dancer Oti Mabuse, with Fletcher wowing the judges every week. He became known for both his intense stares and cheery grins. Next year, Fletcher will appear in a BBC documentary series about buying and moving to a farm with his wife and two kids.

Bill Bailey (2020)

After Mabuse won the 2019 series with Fletcher, Strictly bosses thought there was no way she’d go all the way to the end again with Bill Bailey. Yet the dancer and comedian ended up making an incredible pair. The duo arguably sealed the deal in week four with their couple’s choice routine to “Rappers Delight”. Some dances are so good that the audience just can’t let them go – no matter how good their competitors are. Bailey has since returned to touring with his comedy and has even thrown his hat into the ring to write a future UK Eurovision entry.

Strictly Come Dancing concludes Saturday 18 December at 7pm on BBC One.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Celebrity Masterchef: Channel 5 News apologises after revealing winner before episode aired

Channel 5 viewers were left confused and angry after the winner of Celebrity Masterchef was announced before the show had even aired.Two self-contained episodes of the cookery competition series are being broadcast on BBC One this Christmas, as part of a special titled the Christmas Cook Off.The first aired on Tuesday (21 December) and saw Joey Essex, Judi Love, Su Pollard, Neil Ruddock and Oti Mabuse compete for the trophy.Love ended up winning the episode, but the news had already been announced on Channel 5 News hours before, as the presenter revealed the name of the “newly crowned Celebrity...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Strictly Come Dancing’: ‘EastEnders’ Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis Becomes First Deaf Winner Of BBC One Competition Series

Rose Ayling-Ellis, the actress who this year became the first deaf contestant on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, is now also the first deaf winner of the British dance competition series, after triumphing in its 19th season. Ayling-Ellis shared her win with professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice—prevailing over John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who together comprised the series’ first same-sex partnership. Ayling-Ellis is best known on the acting side for her turn as Frankie Lewis in BBC One’s long-running soap opera, EastEnders. The 27-year-old performer and advocate of deaf awareness has also previously appeared in the series Summer of Rockets and Casualty, among other projects. Live shows for Strictly Come Dancing‘s 19th season kicked off on September 25. Additional non-professional contestants included actresses Nina Wadia and Katie McGlynn, actor and comedian Robert Webb, actor Greg Wise, rugby pundit (and former player) Ugo Monye, comedian and talk show panelist Judi Love (of ITV’s Loose Women), Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, entrepreneur Sara Davies, singer-songwriter Tom Fletcher (of the pop band McFly), chef and TV presenter Tilly Ramsay, journalist and TV presenter Dan Walker, actor and TV presenter Rhys Stephenson, and TV presenter AJ Odudu.  
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Halfpenny
Person
Darren Gough
Person
Mark Ramprakash
Person
Caroline Flack
Person
Harry Judd
Person
Abbey Clancy
Person
Artem Chigvintsev
Person
Natasha Kaplinsky
Person
Alesha Dixon
Person
Dougie Poynter
Person
Stacey Dooley
Person
Pasha Kovalev
Person
Chris Hollins
Person
Kelvin Fletcher
Person
Kara Tointon
Person
Aliona Vilani
Shropshire Star

Rose Ayling-Ellis makes history with Strictly Come Dancing win

She triumphed in the show alongside partner Giovanni Pernice. Soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis has made history as the first deaf winner of Strictly Come Dancing. The actress triumphed in the BBC One show alongside partner Giovanni Pernice, defeating Great British Bake Off star John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe, the first all-male pairing in the show’s history.
THEATER & DANCE
digitalspy.com

Strictly Come Dancing first look at 2021 Christmas special

Strictly Come Dancing is back in the ballroom on Christmas Day with six celebrities and their pro partners trying to win the festive mirrorball trophy. Here is your first look at Fred Sirieix, Mel Giedroyc and the rest of this year's cast.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

Deaf dancer inspires on U.K.'s "Strictly Come Dancing"

A deaf contestant is making history and inspiring a nation on “Strictly Come Dancing,” the British version of “Dancing with the Stars.” CBS News' Charlie D’Agata asks Rose Ayling-Ellis, who glides along the floor without ever hearing the beat, how she does it, and looks at what it means to her, and many others.
TV SHOWS
BBC

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Songs and dances for this week's semi-final

It's nearly Grand Final time for this year's Strictly Come Dancing celebrities!. This weekend sees the semi-final of the competition, where the contestants will perform two dances for the first time. Unfortunately, the Strictly journey ended for BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and his professional partner Nadiya, as they failed...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom Dance#Strictly Come Dancing#Reality Tv#Bbc Breakfast
Hello Magazine

Who is Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice dating?

Giovanni Pernice is one of Strictly Come Dancing's favourites, proving to be a hit with the audience week after week thanks to his incredible partnership with Rose Ayling-Ellis. But away from the dancefloor, the professional dancer often courts headlines with his romantic conquests. Find out everything about his dating history here...
THEATER & DANCE
digitalspy.com

Strictly Come Dancing announces this year's three finalists

Strictly Come Dancing has officially revealed the three celebrities heading into next weekend's big final, after saying goodbye to Rhys Stephenson. Rhys and Nancy Xu were up against John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe in tonight's (December 12) dreaded dance-off, one that no one wants to be in for the semi-final.
THEATER & DANCE
digitalspy.com

Strictly Come Dancing's Robert Webb confirms absence from final

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 star Robert Webb has confirmed that he won't be taking part in this weekend's finale. The Peep Show star was part of this year's cohort of contestants, but had to withdraw in week three on doctors' advice, having had open-heart surgery a couple of years ago.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Strictly Come Dancing: 11 celebrities who turned the show down and why

Strictly Come Dancing is almost finished once again, after a *very* dramatic 2021 series. Over the years, we've seen a full range of celebrity contestants taking part - from the great to the, erm, not so great - and we've even witnessed our fair share of Strictly romances. Still, for...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

10 things you didn’t know about Strictly Come Dancing

In a time of unrest and uncertainty, Strictly Come Dancing returned last year determined to keep the country smiling.It’s something the dancing competition has done since it first aired in 2004, with the late Bruce Forsyth and Tess Daly at the helm, bringing glitter, rhinestones and dad dancing to Saturday night TV.In the 18 seasons since then, Strictly has grown into one of the biggest shows on UK television, with 10 million people tuning in each week as they watch the celebrity contestants grow from stompy footed to light on their feet.Here are 10 things you didn’t know about...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Rhys Stephenson: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and what is he famous for?

Children’s TV presenter Rhys Stephenson was the 11th contestant to exit Strictly Come Dancing 2021 after he was eliminated in the dance off. Born in London in 1993, the 27-year-old is a well-known face to CBBC viewers and their parents, having hosted across the channel for 5 years.He’s presented on shows such as Blue Peter and Newsround, as well as hosting the links between shows with puppet Hacker T Dog.As a child, he was often taking part in school theatre performances, and joined the National Youth Theatre in 2013.It was this year that he started studying at the University...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Strictly's Dan Walker falls over after running into glass door

Dan Walker shared footage of an accident that almost made him drop out of Strictly Come Dancing. The BBC Breakfast presenter took part in this year’s series which was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis on Saturday. Back in September, ahead of being announced as a contestant, Walker almost never got...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The 12 most memorable Strictly Come Dancing moments of all time

For 16 years, Strictly Come Dancing has been providing TV audiences with Saturday night entertainment and some truly unforgettable performances.First airing in 2004 with Bruce Forsyth and Tess Daly as hosts, Strictly seemed like a celebrity reality TV show like any other. But, the show soon became a huge national and international hit, with everyone from politicians to YouTubers taking on the challenge of learning to ballroom dance.Along the way, there have been some performances you just can’t forget regardless of whether they’re worthy of a perfect 40 or burned onto your brain for all the wrong reasons.From the very...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

The Independent

393K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy