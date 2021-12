NHS hospitals have been asked if they can host temporary “field” hospitals amid fears over bed capacity as Omicron admissions rise. Senior NHS sources have said all hospitals nationally have been asked if they could host these temporary facilities, which could be run like “mini-Nightingale hospitals” in their car parks.However, several trust leaders said it was not clear how these temporary hospitals would be actually be used and that it was highly unlikely the NHS would be able to staff them.The Nightingale hospitals were large field hospitals built in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Cumbria, Exeter, Harrogate and Manchester during the first...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO