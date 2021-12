New Jersey reported 15,482 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday -- more than double the state's pre-omicron record and an increase of nearly 60% in just one day. The stunning surge puts in stark relief just how quickly the omicron variant is spreading in the state and the region. New cases in the state are now only slightly behind new cases in New York City, with roughly the same population.

