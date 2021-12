The United States is suffering another Covid wave, and whether it is being fueled by the Delta or Omicron variant, the nation is currently reeling. New York has become an epicenter for the new variant, with the new strain accounting for around 13 percent of cases in the state. On Friday, New York logged a record 21,027 new cases. New York City is struggling as well, with reports of hours long waits for Covid tests coming out from all five of its boroughs.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO