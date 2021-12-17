ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho unemployment rate drops to 2.6%, among best in nation

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 8 days ago

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.6% in November, down 0.2 percentage points from October.

The state’s labor force grew by 1,017 people (0.1%) to 908,676 – marking four consecutive months with over-the-month labor force increases exceeding 1,000.

Labor force participation decreased slightly from 62.4% to 62.3% in November - a new historic low. Idaho’s peak participation rate reached 71.4% in September 1998.

Total employment grew by 2,309 to 884,865, up 0.3%, while total unemployment dropped 1,292 (5.1%) to 23,811.

Idaho’s nonfarm payroll jobs exceeded seasonal expectations at 787,900 in November, up 0.1% (800 jobs) from October. Industries showing growth included arts, entertainment and recreation (6.3%); private educational services (1.5%); transportation, warehousing and utilities (1.4%); wholesale trade (1.2%); retail trade (0.3%) and health care and social services (0.2%).

Industries with fewer jobs than expected included federal government (-1.5%), other services (-0.8%), manufacturing (-0.6%), construction (-0.3%), professional and business services (-0.3%), financial activities (-0.2%), accommodation and food services (-0.1%) and local government (-0.1%).

Idaho Falls was the only Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) to experience over-the-month nonfarm job growth with an increase of 0.4%. Coeur d'Alene saw no measurable change. Three MSAs saw nonfarm job declines: Pocatello (-0.5%), Lewiston (-0.3%) and Boise (-0.1%).

Year over Year

Idaho's labor force was up 0.8% from November 2020, an increase of 7,061 people.

Total unemployment dropped 38.4% (14,813) from November 2020, with the number of working Idahoans up 2.5% (21,874).

The state's nonfarm job total increased by 2.1% (16,500) over November 2020 and was 1.9% above its February 2020 pre-pandemic peak.

Every major industry sector showed over-the-year job increases in November except for federal government (-3%); manufacturing (-2.7%); and professional and business services (-2%). Leisure and hospitality - the most adversely affected industry during the pandemic – was 7.5% above where it was one year ago.

All five of Idaho’s MSAs saw year-over-year nonfarm job gains. Pocatello showed the greatest increase at 5.3%, followed by Idaho Falls (3%), Lewiston (2.8%), Coeur d'Alene (2.7%) and Boise (2%).

National Comparisons

Nationally, unemployment dropped from 4.6% in October to 4.2% in November, with the number of unemployed down 620,884 to 6.8 million. The nation’s labor force increased by 594,000 to 162.1 million. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 210,000 to 148.6 million.

The post Idaho unemployment rate drops to 2.6%, among best in nation appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho’s growth rate highest in the country

Idaho’s annual population growth from 2020 to 2021 at 2.9% led the other 49 states and Washington, D.C., in percent increase for the fifth consecutive year. The state gained 53,151 new residents – the ninth-largest numeric change in the nation - for a new population estimate of 1.9 million, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates released this week.  The post Idaho’s growth rate highest in the country appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho Falls, ID
Business
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Business
City
Pocatello, ID
City
Boise, ID
City
Lewiston, ID
KIFI Local News 8

First case of Omicron variant identified in Eastern Idaho

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed the first case of the OmicronCOVID-19 variant in the health district. Health officals say the infected patient lives in Fremont County. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports the Omicron variant is now the dominant strain of coronavirus in the US. It accounted The post First case of Omicron variant identified in Eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employment#Labor#0 3#Idahoans
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho gas prices fall slightly

Idaho gas prices have fallen 1 cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.59/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices fall slightly appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Gas prices dropping despite busy holiday travel

Despite rising gasoline demand as more than 109 million Americans, including 593,000 Idahoans, prepare for a holiday getaway, market uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 omicron variant is tamping down the price of crude oil and causing gas prices to fall in the run-up to Christmas. The post Gas prices dropping despite busy holiday travel appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KIFI Local News 8

Teton County mask order set to expire Dec. 31

After the expiration of the current mask order at 11:59 p.m. on December 31, 2021, the Teton District Health Officer will not seek a new mask order at this time, unless a significant surge in cases, healthcare system stress or other significant community impact is seen. The post Teton County mask order set to expire Dec. 31 appeared first on Local News 8.
TETON COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho files emergency motion asking SCOTUS to reinstate stay on OSHA vaccine mandate

Governor Brad Little announced on Monday that Idaho, joined by 26 other states, filed an emergency motion to reinstate the stay in the U.S. Supreme Court on Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate on private business, after a three-judge panel in the Sixth Circuit dissolved the stay Friday, allowing the OSHA rule to go into effect. The post Idaho files emergency motion asking SCOTUS to reinstate stay on OSHA vaccine mandate appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

National tech spotlight shines on Idaho Falls for cybersecurity jobs

With an increasing focus on technology and online security, the city of Idaho Falls has caught the attention of cybersecurity experts from around the nation as one of the top places in the country for cybersecurity and information security professionals. The post National tech spotlight shines on Idaho Falls for cybersecurity jobs appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy