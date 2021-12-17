ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OH

Fatal crash in Logan County: Woman fails to yield

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBC4v_0dPl205000

LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Sidney woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at State Routes 47 and 235, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

Toddler, father killed in Trotwood shooting identified

40-year-old Jayni Danielle Cordell was traveling eastbound on State Route 47 on Thursday around 3:30 pm, said the crash report from the LCSO. Cordell stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of State Route 235, however she failed to yield for a southbound semi-tractor. The semi-tractor reportedly hit the driver’s side of Cordell’s 2007 Honda Civic.

Cordell’s vehicle went off the roadway into the corner of the intersection before coming to a stop, said the LCSO. Both Cordell’s car and the semi-tractor had to be towed away from the scene.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Police: Shots fired into several houses in Harrison Twp.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for suspects after a drive-by shooting in Harrison Township Wednesday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to Camden Avenue around 9:21 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found several houses and a car with gunshot damages. An investigation […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

1 arrested after shooting at Motel 6 in Butler Township

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was arrested after a shooting at a motel in Butler Township Thursday. Crews were sent to the Motel 6 in the 7000 block of Miller Lane at 5:42 a.m. on a report of a shots fired in a motel room, according to the Butler Township Police Department. Police […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Driver escapes after Rumpke truck catches fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A Rumpke truck driver was able to escape his vehicle after it was engulfed in flames Thursday in Miamisburg. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the truck caught fire around 7:16 a.m. on 60 Lawrence Avenue. Miami Valley Fire crews said the driver smelled the fire and was able to park the […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
WDTN

Rumpke truck engulfed in flames in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – First responders are on scene of a Rumpke truck that is engulfed in flames this morning in Miamisburg. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the truck caught fire around 7:16 a.m. on 60 Lawerance Avenue. The driver did make it out of the vehicle and the truck is fully engulfed. 2 News […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Sidney, OH
County
Logan County, OH
City
Trotwood, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Trotwood, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Logan County, OH
Accidents
Logan County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
WDTN

Police issue Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Riverside man

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police issue a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a man from Riverside on Thursday morning. Police are looking for 70-year-old Charles Wiley of Riverside. He was last seen leaving his place to pickup his wife and did not return. Wiley is a white male, 5’8″ tall, and weighs 175 lbs. […]
RIVERSIDE, OH
WDTN

Crash kills one on scooter in Indiana

RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) – A 46-year-old Indiana man has died after he was hit by a car on Tuesday, December 21. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Charles Stephenson was driving a Tao scooter on US 27 South when he was hit from behind by another driver in a blue Chevrolet Equinox. The […]
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

Person shot in leg at gas station in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg in Dayton Wednesday night. The incident happened at 9:21 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station on Salem Avenue. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a person was shot in the back of the leg at the gas station, then […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help to identify woman, child in suspicious circumstance

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, OH— The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information identifying a woman and child from a suspicious circumstance that happened in Harrison Township Thursday afternoon. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of North Dixie Drive and Wagner Ford Road at approximately 4:00 p.m. The sheriff’s office is looking […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Traffic Accident#State Routes 47#Lcso#Honda#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Apartments evacuated after underground garage collapse in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Lakewood firefighters responded to the scene of a garage collapse at Marine Towers West Thursday morning. The building is at 12540 Edgewater Dr. Lakewood Firefighters Local confirmed the news just after 10 a.m. The garage was an underground parking facility. Mayor Meghan George says no one was injured. The apartments are […]
LAKEWOOD, OH
WDTN

Police: Man found dead from hit and run after 2 mo.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, 53-year-old Richard Hunt was found dead in a tree line in the 4600 block of Free Pike at around 4:30 p.m. Dayton Police said Hunt was likely hit by a vehicle sometime in October. Detectives believe the vehicle fled the scene and never reported the accident. This incident is […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Four displaced after apartment fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded to an apartment fire on Germantown St. in Dayton Wednesday. According to Brad French with the Dayton Fire Department, the fire began in the basement of the building and was well contained. Only one apartment was damaged, but it was occupied at the time. Four people have been […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton man pleads guilty for 2019 kidnapping and death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court on Wednesday for his role in the kidnapping and subsequent death of another man. In 2019, 37-year-old Antoine Dye conspired in the kidnapping and death of Kwasi Casey. According to court documents, five co-conspirators abducted and kidnapped Casey at gunpoint. Casey […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WDTN

One seriously injured in four-vehicle crash in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash in Middletown Tuesday. The Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Breiel Boulevard at 9:15 a.m. A Chevy Trailblazer was eastbound on Roosevelt Blvd and failed to stop at a […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Trotwood: 9 vehicle break-ins, thefts from vehicles

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – In the Sycamore Woods neighborhood, the City of Trotwood reported nine thefts from vehicles during Dec. Trotwood Police said the main method of entry into the vehicles was through unlocked doors. Although there is no way to completely deter these incidents, police said they have increased their enforcement and visibility efforts. […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Tipp City Police: Deputy chief submits resignation after alleged OVI

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tipp City’s deputy chief of police has submitted her resignation Wednesday after an alleged OVI violation. Tipp City Chief of Police Greg Adkins said Deputy Chief Stephanie Slepicka was placed on leave Wednesday, Dec. 22 for an alleged violation of operating a vehicle impaired and possession of weapons while intoxicated. […]
TIPP CITY, OH
WDTN

Dayton teen victim of Alabama church shooting comes home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton teen who was shot at an Alabama church was released from the hospital and is now home in Dayton with his family. Michael Fauber, 18, was the victim of a shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Vestiva Hills, Alabama Dec. 3, according to Sgt. Joni Money […]
ALABAMA STATE
WDTN

Caravan of first responders brings holiday cheer to Dayton Children’s Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Law enforcement and first responders brought holiday cheer to the Miami Valley with a caravan through Montgomery County, ending at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Around 100 first responder vehicles from agencies across the Miami Valley participated in this year’s Operation Santa Sleigh. “It’s very nice to see the turnout that we have […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio task forces seize over $42M in narcotics in 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) seized over $42 million in illegal drugs in 2021. According to the OOCIC, there were $29 million in confiscations in 2020. The increase in seizure amounts is attributed to the addition of an OOCIC task force, the expansion of other OOCIC task forces, increased […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy