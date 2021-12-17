Fatal crash in Logan County: Woman fails to yield
LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Sidney woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at State Routes 47 and 235, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).Toddler, father killed in Trotwood shooting identified
40-year-old Jayni Danielle Cordell was traveling eastbound on State Route 47 on Thursday around 3:30 pm, said the crash report from the LCSO. Cordell stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of State Route 235, however she failed to yield for a southbound semi-tractor. The semi-tractor reportedly hit the driver’s side of Cordell’s 2007 Honda Civic.
Cordell’s vehicle went off the roadway into the corner of the intersection before coming to a stop, said the LCSO. Both Cordell’s car and the semi-tractor had to be towed away from the scene.
| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 1