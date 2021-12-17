Fatal crash in Logan County: Woman fails to yield

LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Sidney woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at State Routes 47 and 235, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

40-year-old Jayni Danielle Cordell was traveling eastbound on State Route 47 on Thursday around 3:30 pm, said the crash report from the LCSO. Cordell stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of State Route 235, however she failed to yield for a southbound semi-tractor. The semi-tractor reportedly hit the driver’s side of Cordell’s 2007 Honda Civic.

Cordell’s vehicle went off the roadway into the corner of the intersection before coming to a stop, said the LCSO. Both Cordell’s car and the semi-tractor had to be towed away from the scene.

