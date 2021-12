The Chiefs have hosted the last three AFC Championship Games and they are now in position to have a chance at making it four straight this season. Putting Kansas City’s win over the Chargers together with losses by the Patriots and Titans means that the Chiefs are alone at the top of the AFC with a 10-4 record. It’s a sharp turnaround from their 3-4 start and head coach Andy Reid stressed the team’s need to remember what got them to this place as they move forward as the No. 1 team in the conference.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO