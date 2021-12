Kids grow up so fast these days it can be hard to keep track. Rocco Falconeri on GENERAL HOSPITAL has had some growth spurts that may have left some viewers a little confused. The kid’s origins were also quite complicated, so let us break it all down for you. Rocco was born in September 2013, and was played by a series of twins until 2016 when Mason Tannous debuted in the role. In April 2017, GH SORASed the kid a bit more when O’Neill Monahan took over as Rocco. Then, in November 2021, Brady Bauer stepped into Rocco’s shoes.

