Three observations on WR Decoldest Crawford picking the Huskers

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
The Exponent
The Exponent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fUFl7_0dPl0t1w00
New Nebraska assistant coach Mickey Joseph talks with media Wednesday during a news conference at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Nebraska on Friday landed a commitment from three-star wide receiver Decoldest Crawford. Here are three observations following the news.

1. Mickey Joseph has his first recruit on board as a coach at his alma mater.

The former LSU assistant and former Husker quarterback is on the board as Nebraska’s wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Joseph, a New Orleans native, is known as one of the best recruiters in the country. It’s no surprise, then, that his first win on the recruiting trail for Nebraska is a wide receiver from Louisiana who was previously committed to play for him at LSU.

Even for somebody with the track record and respect that Joseph has in his home state, it is not going to be easy to regularly pull top-end talent away from the south and to Nebraska. However, landing a player like Crawford, who was an extremely productive pass-catcher for most of his high school career in Shreveport, can only be considered a good start.

Can Nebraska get in the mix for more players from the state for the 2022 cycle still? Joseph is certainly going to try, and Crawford's high school coach, Chadwick Lewis, thinks he'll find success still.

"The state of Louisiana is very hurt and upset that Mickey Joseph is no longer at a Louisiana school," Lewis said with a laugh. ... "I told him congratulations. It's great. There's nothing like going home to your alma mater. We're going to miss you down here for sure, but if I've got some kids that I can send to you, I'm definitely going to send 'em to you.

"I'm going to stay in close contact with him and, if I've got a kid — or even if I don't have a kid but I know of a kid, I'm going to say, 'Hey, Mickey, this is a guy that can help you.'"

Crawford during his signing ceremony said he thinks he's not the last from Louisiana to head north.

"It's a lot of guys have been in contact, a lot of guys thinking about coming (up)," Crawford said. "I don't want to speak it to the public, but a lot of things will be happening."

2. Crawford is part of a late shakeup to the skill talent in Nebraska’s 2022 class.

The Huskers came out of the summer with running back Ashton Hayes (Reno, Nevada) and wide receiver Grant Page (Boulder, Colorado) as part of the class, but both of them fell out of the class in recent days and weeks and both ended up signing with Pac-12 schools (Hayes with Cal and Page with Colorado).

Nebraska landed a signature from running back Emmett Johnson out of Minneapolis and from Crawford instead.

Only time will tell how any of the four players pan out at the college level, but Nebraska quickly became sold on Johnson’s combination of speed and athleticism and, of course, only got into the mix for Crawford after Josephs’ hiring at Nebraska was finalized.

3. The Huskers are excited about their two wide receivers in the 2022 class.

Crawford joins Victor Jones Jr. (Orland) as the high school receivers in the now 14-member group. Jones (6-2 and 200 pounds) was one of the players recruited hardest by other schools when NU’s season went poorly and four offensive assistant coaches were fired.

On Wednesday, Husker head coach Scott Frost said, “We’ve known Victor since my time (as the head coach at UCF). He’s another kid with elite speed and potential at that position. Victor also does some really good things on special teams and the kick return and punt return game.”

Now Crawford joins the mix, too. The pair will have a chance to earn playing time under Joseph, who on Wednesday said he was excited about the potential of several of the Huskers’ returning wideouts, including Zavier Betts, Omar Manning and Oliver Martin. Nebraska is also looking for further help in the transfer portal, as well.

Should be a good competition through spring ball and the summer.

