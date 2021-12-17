Sullivan Co. Regional Health Dept. to become ‘Pfizer only facility’ on Monday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will begin offering only Pfizer vaccinations to the public starting on Monday.

According to a post from the department’s Facebook page, everyone 5 and up is eligible to receive their vaccine from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Those who arrive for a vaccine, however, will now only have one option.

“We will be moving to a Pfizer only facility starting Monday, December 20, 2021,” the post reads.

According to the post, those 16 and up who received the Pfizer mRNA vaccine over six months ago are also eligible for a Pfizer Booster Shot.

News Channel 11 staff have reached out to Sullivan County health officials for details behind the switch, and will update this story as they become available.

