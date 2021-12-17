ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Sullivan Co. Regional Health Dept. to become ‘Pfizer only facility’ on Monday

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=000HLs_0dPkzsDs00

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will begin offering only Pfizer vaccinations to the public starting on Monday.

According to a post from the department’s Facebook page, everyone 5 and up is eligible to receive their vaccine from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Knox County reports first case of omicron variant

Those who arrive for a vaccine, however, will now only have one option.

“We will be moving to a Pfizer only facility starting Monday, December 20, 2021,” the post reads.

CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over J&J shot

According to the post, those 16 and up who received the Pfizer mRNA vaccine over six months ago are also eligible for a Pfizer Booster Shot.

News Channel 11 staff have reached out to Sullivan County health officials for details behind the switch, and will update this story as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

Related
WJHL

Data reconciliation adds 148 deaths to NE Tennessee’s COVID-19 death total

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Data reconciliation by the Tennessee Department of Health led to 148 deaths being added to Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 death total. The department announced Wednesday that the state chief medical examiner reconciled outstanding death certificates of those who died from COVID-19, adding more than 2,000 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths to the state’s […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Ballad Health reports spike in COVID-19-related ICU hospitalizations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Five more patients are battling the novel coronavirus in Ballad Health’s Intensive Care units throughout the region. Data on Thursday showed an increase in critical COVID-19 cases and an additional pediatric patient at Niswonger Children’s Hospital fighting the virus just days before Christmas. Six new COVID-19 hospitalizations were recorded out […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

TDH: Omicron cases rising, some data reporting to decrease next year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced that the department will decrease the frequency of some COVID-19 data reporting next year. TDH Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said the department will report hospitalizations and deaths weekly instead of daily. “It’s exceedingly clear, there’s not going to be a date in time where […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, TN
Sullivan County, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Government
Sullivan County, TN
Government
City
Blountville, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Health
WJHL

Northeast Tennessee surpasses 100K COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 252 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 254 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday. The seven-county region has now surpassed 100,000 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Vaccinations As of today, 246,622 people, or about 48.8% of the total population, in […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

VDH reports another single-day COVID case record since last holiday surge

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday reported another single-day record for COVID-19 cases across the state since the last holiday surge. VDH data show that the state saw 6,473 new cases since Wednesday. In Southwest Virginia, 202 new COVID-19 cases were reported across News Channel 11’s nine-county viewing area. Tazewell, […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Cdc#Health Department#Weather#Sullivan Co#Regional Health Dept#Omicron#J J#Pfizer Booster Shot#News Channel 11#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

TDH reports 357 new COVID cases, 12 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 357 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths, and 289 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday. Vaccinations As of today, 246,288 people, or about 48.7% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated. There were 1,476 new vaccinations over the past week, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WJHL

WJHL

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy